Thailand has revealed which nationalities are leading applications for its long-term residency visa programme

The scheme targets a specific group of foreigners and comes with conditions that set it apart from standard visas

Thousands of applicants have already been approved, with one region dominating the numbers

Thailand has published figures showing the number of foreign nationals who have been granted its long-term resident (LTR) visa, shining a light on which countries are sending the most applicants to the Southeast Asian nation.

The LTR visa, which allows eligible foreigners to live in Thailand for up to 10 years, has drawn significant interest since its introduction.

Thailand grants 10-year residency visas to citizens of 3 countries. Photo credit: Riska/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Thai government designed the scheme to attract wealthy individuals, retirees, remote workers, and highly skilled professionals who can contribute to the country's economy.

Countries leading the applications

According to the published data, the United States, China, and the United Kingdom have emerged as the three leading sources of LTR visa holders.

American nationals topped the list, followed by Chinese citizens, with British nationals rounding out the top three.

The figures reflect growing global interest in Thailand as a long-term destination, particularly among those seeking a warm climate, a lower cost of living, and a well-established expatriate community.

Who qualifies for the visa?

The LTR visa is not open to everyone. Applicants must meet strict financial and professional criteria depending on the category under which they apply.

Retirees, for instance, are required to demonstrate a minimum passive income, while high-potential professionals must show proof of employment or relevant expertise in targeted industries.

Successful applicants benefit from a range of incentives, including a 17% flat income tax rate for those working remotely for overseas employers, fast-track services at Thai airports, and permission to work in the country under certain conditions.

A broader push to attract global talent

Thailand's move to publish the data signals the government's continued commitment to promoting the programme internationally.

Officials have previously stated that the LTR visa is central to the country's strategy of drawing in high-value residents who will support long-term economic growth rather than simply passing through as tourists.

The total number of approvals continues to rise, with thousands of visas already granted since the scheme's launch.

Whether interest from other regions will eventually challenge the dominance of the current top three countries remains to be seen as Thailand continues to market the programme abroad.

Thailand lists countries eligible for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Thailand had announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers.

The new scheme included a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality.

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh