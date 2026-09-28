Qatar Lists Countries Whose Citizens Do Not Need Tourist Visa to Enter

Qatar's official tourism authority confirmed that citizens of five specific countries are fully exempt from tourist visa requirements

The exemption applies exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, separating them from all other international travellers

Visitors from over 102 other nations can still access Qatar, though entry conditions vary depending on their country of origin

Qatar has clarified its tourist entry requirements, with citizens of five Gulf countries exempt from applying for a tourist visa.

The arrangement applies to nationals of neighbouring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.

Qatar lists countries whose citizens cannot do not need its tourist visa to enter. Photo credit: KARIM JAAFAR/ Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The official tourism guidance also outlines different entry requirements for visitors from other countries.

Five Gulf countries receive visa exemption

According to Qatar's official tourism guidelines, citizens of GCC member states do not need to obtain a tourist visa before travelling to Qatar or upon arrival.

The five countries are:

Bahrain

Kuwait

Oman

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Passport holders from these countries can enter Qatar without obtaining advance tourist visa authorisation or paying tourist visa fees.

Other international visitors face different rules

For travellers from outside the GCC, Qatar's tourist visa requirements depend on their nationality.

Qatar provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements to citizens of more than 100 countries, while other travellers may need to pay an entry fee or obtain approval before travelling.

The requirements can therefore vary depending on the passport held by the traveller.

Hayya portal handles some applications

Travellers who need to obtain authorisation before entering Qatar can submit their applications through the country's Hayya online platform.

The standard processing fee is QAR 100 per applicant for applicable applications.

Qatar's tourism authorities advise prospective visitors to check the entry requirements applicable to their nationality before making travel arrangements.

This is because visa and entry conditions can vary depending on the traveller's passport and circumstances.

Qatar lists 37 countries for tourist visa

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Qatari government had published a full list of 37 countries whose citizens qualified for a joint tourist visa covering both Qatar and Oman.

The joint tourist visa was issued on arrival and was valid for 30 days, allowing multiple entries into both Gulf nations under a single document.

Eligible travellers could extend the joint tourist visa for an additional 30 days by paying a separate fee.

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Source: YEN.com.gh