Qatar Lists Countries Whose Citizens Do Not Need Tourist Visa to Enter
- Qatar's official tourism authority confirmed that citizens of five specific countries are fully exempt from tourist visa requirements
- The exemption applies exclusively to passport holders from Gulf Cooperation Council member states, separating them from all other international travellers
- Visitors from over 102 other nations can still access Qatar, though entry conditions vary depending on their country of origin
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Qatar has clarified its tourist entry requirements, with citizens of five Gulf countries exempt from applying for a tourist visa.
The arrangement applies to nationals of neighbouring Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member states.
The official tourism guidance also outlines different entry requirements for visitors from other countries.
Five Gulf countries receive visa exemption
According to Qatar's official tourism guidelines, citizens of GCC member states do not need to obtain a tourist visa before travelling to Qatar or upon arrival.
The five countries are:
- Bahrain
- Kuwait
- Oman
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
Passport holders from these countries can enter Qatar without obtaining advance tourist visa authorisation or paying tourist visa fees.
Other international visitors face different rules
For travellers from outside the GCC, Qatar's tourist visa requirements depend on their nationality.
Qatar provides visa-free or visa-on-arrival arrangements to citizens of more than 100 countries, while other travellers may need to pay an entry fee or obtain approval before travelling.
The requirements can therefore vary depending on the passport held by the traveller.
Hayya portal handles some applications
Travellers who need to obtain authorisation before entering Qatar can submit their applications through the country's Hayya online platform.
The standard processing fee is QAR 100 per applicant for applicable applications.
Qatar's tourism authorities advise prospective visitors to check the entry requirements applicable to their nationality before making travel arrangements.
This is because visa and entry conditions can vary depending on the traveller's passport and circumstances.
Qatar lists 37 countries for tourist visa
In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Qatari government had published a full list of 37 countries whose citizens qualified for a joint tourist visa covering both Qatar and Oman.
The joint tourist visa was issued on arrival and was valid for 30 days, allowing multiple entries into both Gulf nations under a single document.
Eligible travellers could extend the joint tourist visa for an additional 30 days by paying a separate fee.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Salifu Bagulube Moro (Human-Interest Editor) Salifu Bagulube Moro is a Current Affairs Editor at YEN.com.gh. He has over five years of experience in journalism. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2018, where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication Studies with a specialization in Journalism. Salifu previously worked with Opera News as a Content Management Systems (CMS) Editor. He also worked as an Online Reporter for the Ghanatalksbusiness.com news portal, as well as with the Graphic Communications Group Limited as a National Service Person. Salifu joined YEN.com.gh in 2024. Email: salifu.moro@yen.com.gh.