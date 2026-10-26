Ghanaian twins Arrangement and Lancaster have made a major move in their United States case, months after they were arrested shortly after arriving in the country

Both men and a woman from Hawaii know when they will return to court, with each facing a lengthy stay behind bars if handed the maximum

The US Justice Department also said the twins agreed to give up several valuable personal items seized by officers when they were arrested earlier this year

Ghanaian twins Jamal and Kamal Abubakari, popularly known as Arrangement and Lancaster, have taken a major step in their US fraud case.

Ghanaian twins Arrangement and Lancaster plead guilty in a $9 million US fraud case and agree to forfeit luxury jewellery. Photo: Arrangement.

Source: Instagram

The brothers were arrested by the FBI in Virginia around May 1, 2026, shortly after they arrived in the US. Reports at the time claimed they were allegedly expected to collect $2 million linked to suspected fraud.

Early reports also suggested that Kamal would be released and deported without charges, while Jamal was remanded.

On May 14, however, the US Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Ohio confirmed that both twins and a third person had been arrested and indicted. Their case was then moved from Virginia to Ohio for prosecution.

Arrangement and Lancaster plead guilty in US

Five months on, the case has taken a decisive turn. On October 13, 2026, the 22-year-old twins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to the US Department of Justice.

Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, a 53-year-old woman from Kula, Hawaii, who was charged alongside them, entered the same plea on October 20.

Each of them faces up to 20 years in prison, with a federal judge set to decide their sentences. The twins are due to be sentenced on February 9, 2027, while Opoku-Boachie will be sentenced the following day.

Prosecutors said the group used fake personas on dating websites and social media to build close, often romantic relationships with mostly older Americans between July 2024 and April 2026.

Victims were then fed false stories and persuaded to wire money to accounts controlled by members of the network.

Below is the X post from the US Justice Department

Arrangement and Lancaster forfeit luxury jewellery

As part of their plea deal, the twins and Opoku-Boachie agreed to give up jewellery seized when they were arrested.

The items include luxury watches, rings, chains, medallions and earrings. According to the Justice Department, the scheme caused losses of more than $9 million.

Victims included people in Edgerton, Williams County, Ohio, as well as residents of 24 other US states, Germany and Austria.

Part of the money was sent to co-conspirators in Ghana and elsewhere. The FBI Cleveland Division led the investigation, with support from Ghana’s Attorney General’s Office, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Ghana Police Service and the Financial Intelligence Centre.

US journalist on Abu Trica fraud case

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that US-based journalist Larry Miller dismissed claims that the judge in Abu Trica’s fraud case was acting improperly.

Abu Trica, whose real name is Frederick Kumi, faces conspiracy charges in the same Ohio federal court and has pleaded not guilty. He is due at a status conference on November 3, 2026, and will remain in custody until then.

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Source: YEN.com.gh