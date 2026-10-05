Lawyers for Ghanaian brothers Jamal Abubakari, known as Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, known as Lancaster, asked a US court for more time to prepare their defence

They cited the volume of evidence disclosed by prosecutors, saying it needed substantial time to review, with delays of about 60 to 90 days now expected

Prosecutors allege the brothers helped run a romance fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans, while a court date set for October 26, 2026, is expected to move

Ghanaian brothers Jamal Abubakari, known as Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, known as Lancaster, have asked a US court for more time to prepare for their trial.

Arrangement and Lancaster's lawyers ask a US court for more time to prepare their defence in the romance fraud case. Image credit: The State News.

Source: Facebook

Their lawyers say the evidence handed over by prosecutors is too large to review within the current timeline.

Jamal Abubakari, known as Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, known as Lancaster, are 22-year-old Accra-based twin socialites and musicians.

They were arrested in Virginia in early May 2026, and the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio unsealed an indictment against them on May 14.

Both men are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, and the indictment also names 53-year-old Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie.

The brothers remain in US custody pending further court proceedings.

Arrangement and Lancaster's lawyers seek more time

In a motion to continue, the brothers' lawyers asked the court to push back the trial date and the pretrial plea deadline, according to court records reviewed by US journalist Larry Miller.

A court date had been scheduled for October 26, 2026, at 9 am. The lawyers argued that the government had recently produced a large volume of evidence, which they said required substantial time to review, analyse and discuss with the defendants.

Additional time, they added, was essential to ensure effective representation and a meaningful evaluation of the evidence.

Miller said the delay could push proceedings back by about 60 to 90 days, with new dates expected to follow.

The Instagram video in which journalist Larry Miller explains the lawyers' motion to continue the case of Arrangement and Lancaster is below.

Allegations against Arrangement and Lancaster

US prosecutors allege that between July 2024 and April 2026, the group conspired with others to run romance scams, using fake identities to build relationships with mostly elderly victims.

The victims were reportedly targeted through dating websites and social media platforms.

Miller said prosecutors claim more than 130 victims across the US lost over $15 million in the scheme and that the brothers were involved.

Related cases tied to Ghana have been assigned to one US District Judge, and nine defendants in those cases have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced to about 50 years in total.

Showboy reacts to Arrangement and Lancaster's arrest

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian rapper Showboy reacted in May to the twins' reported arrest in the US.

Showboy said that, if the reports were true, travelling to the US was the dumbest mistake they could have made. Gossip24tv shared the video of his reaction on TikTok.

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Source: YEN.com.gh