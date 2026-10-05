Arrangement and Lancaster's Lawyers Ask US Court for More Time to Prepare in Romance Fraud Case
- Lawyers for Ghanaian brothers Jamal Abubakari, known as Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, known as Lancaster, asked a US court for more time to prepare their defence
- They cited the volume of evidence disclosed by prosecutors, saying it needed substantial time to review, with delays of about 60 to 90 days now expected
- Prosecutors allege the brothers helped run a romance fraud scheme targeting elderly Americans, while a court date set for October 26, 2026, is expected to move
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Ghanaian brothers Jamal Abubakari, known as Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, known as Lancaster, have asked a US court for more time to prepare for their trial.
Their lawyers say the evidence handed over by prosecutors is too large to review within the current timeline.
Jamal Abubakari, known as Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, known as Lancaster, are 22-year-old Accra-based twin socialites and musicians.
They were arrested in Virginia in early May 2026, and the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio unsealed an indictment against them on May 14.
Both men are charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, and the indictment also names 53-year-old Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie.
The brothers remain in US custody pending further court proceedings.
Arrangement and Lancaster's lawyers seek more time
In a motion to continue, the brothers' lawyers asked the court to push back the trial date and the pretrial plea deadline, according to court records reviewed by US journalist Larry Miller.
A court date had been scheduled for October 26, 2026, at 9 am. The lawyers argued that the government had recently produced a large volume of evidence, which they said required substantial time to review, analyse and discuss with the defendants.
Additional time, they added, was essential to ensure effective representation and a meaningful evaluation of the evidence.
Miller said the delay could push proceedings back by about 60 to 90 days, with new dates expected to follow.
The Instagram video in which journalist Larry Miller explains the lawyers' motion to continue the case of Arrangement and Lancaster is below.
Allegations against Arrangement and Lancaster
US prosecutors allege that between July 2024 and April 2026, the group conspired with others to run romance scams, using fake identities to build relationships with mostly elderly victims.
The victims were reportedly targeted through dating websites and social media platforms.
Miller said prosecutors claim more than 130 victims across the US lost over $15 million in the scheme and that the brothers were involved.
Related cases tied to Ghana have been assigned to one US District Judge, and nine defendants in those cases have already pleaded guilty and been sentenced to about 50 years in total.
Showboy reacts to Arrangement and Lancaster's arrest
According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian rapper Showboy reacted in May to the twins' reported arrest in the US.
Showboy said that, if the reports were true, travelling to the US was the dumbest mistake they could have made. Gossip24tv shared the video of his reaction on TikTok.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.