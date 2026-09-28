The US State Department published the official DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme instructions outlining who qualifies

The first requirement focuses on an applicant's country of birth, with special provisions for spouses and parents

The second requirement covers education or work experience that applicants must satisfy before submitting an entry

The United States government has released the two core eligibility conditions that every applicant must fulfil to be considered for the DV-2026 Diversity Visa programme, which offers a pathway to permanent residency for nationals of qualifying countries.

The US sets the eligibility requirements for diversity visa applicants. Photo source: @donaldjtrump

Source: Getty Images

The requirements are detailed in the official DV-2026 programme instructions published by the US State Department.

US DV Lottery requirements: Country of birth

The first condition relates to where an applicant was born. To qualify, a person must be a native of a country that has historically contributed low numbers of immigrants to the United States.

The rules do, however, provide alternatives for those who do not meet this condition directly. An applicant may use their spouse's country of birth instead, on the condition that both partners are listed on the selected entry, both are found eligible, and both enter the United States at the same time.

A second alternative exists for applicants born in a country that does not qualify: if neither parent was born in or legally resident in that country at the time of the applicant's birth, the applicant may claim the birth country of either parent, provided that country is eligible under the DV-2026 programme.

US DV Lottery requirements: Education and work experience

The second condition concerns an applicant's educational background or professional experience. Every prospective entrant must satisfy at least one of two criteria.

The first is a high school education or its recognised equivalent, which the State Department defines as the successful completion of a 12-year course of formal schooling.

The second is a minimum of two years of relevant work experience accumulated within the five years immediately before the application, in an occupation that meets the programme's qualifying standards.

Both requirements must be in place at the time of application. Failing to meet either one will make an entry ineligible, regardless of the applicant's country of origin.

The DV-2026 programme is designed to broaden the diversity of the immigrant population entering the United States by prioritising nationals from countries that are traditionally underrepresented in US immigration statistics.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the full Federal Register instructions to confirm whether their country of birth qualifies before submitting an entry.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh