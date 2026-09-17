The US Green Card Lottery offers successful DV-2026 winners a pathway to permanent residence in America

Those who complete the immigration process can gain access to several important opportunities after obtaining their Green Cards

Some of the benefits could significantly shape their work, study and family plans in the United States

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The US Diversity Visa (DV) Lottery provides a pathway for eligible winners to obtain permanent residence in the United States.

However, being selected for the programme does not automatically mean a person has received a Green Card.

Full list of benefits DV-2026 winners will enjoy in America. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Successful DV-2026 selectees must complete the required immigration process, meet the eligibility requirements and obtain an immigrant visa or adjust their status before becoming lawful permanent residents.

Benefits DV-2026 winners can enjoy in America

Once a successful DV winner becomes a US lawful permanent resident, they can enjoy several important benefits.

Live permanently in the United States: Green Card holders can live in the US on a permanent basis, subject to maintaining their status and complying with immigration laws.

Green Card holders can live in the US on a permanent basis, subject to maintaining their status and complying with immigration laws. Work legally in America: Permanent residents generally have the right to work in the United States without requiring a separate temporary employment visa.

Permanent residents generally have the right to work in the United States without requiring a separate temporary employment visa. Change employers: Unlike some temporary work visa holders, Green Card holders are generally not tied to a particular employer for their immigration status and can change jobs, subject to professional licensing requirements where applicable.

Unlike some temporary work visa holders, Green Card holders are generally not tied to a particular employer for their immigration status and can change jobs, subject to professional licensing requirements where applicable. Study in the US: Permanent residents can attend universities, colleges, vocational schools and other educational institutions. They may also qualify for resident tuition rates or certain financial assistance depending on the institution, state and programme.

Permanent residents can attend universities, colleges, vocational schools and other educational institutions. They may also qualify for resident tuition rates or certain financial assistance depending on the institution, state and programme. Travel outside America: Green Card holders can travel internationally and return to the United States, although lengthy periods outside the country can raise questions about whether they have maintained permanent residence.

Green Card holders can travel internationally and return to the United States, although lengthy periods outside the country can raise questions about whether they have maintained permanent residence. Petition for eligible family members: Permanent residents can petition for certain qualifying relatives, including their spouse and unmarried children, although the relevant immigration categories and waiting periods apply.

Permanent residents can petition for certain qualifying relatives, including their spouse and unmarried children, although the relevant immigration categories and waiting periods apply. Potentially access certain government benefits: Eligibility for public benefits depends on the particular programme and applicable federal or state requirements. Having a Green Card does not automatically qualify someone for every government benefit.

Eligibility for public benefits depends on the particular programme and applicable federal or state requirements. Having a Green Card does not automatically qualify someone for every government benefit. Build a financial life in America: Permanent residents can work, earn income, open financial accounts, build credit and participate in the US economy, subject to the normal requirements of individual institutions.

Permanent residents can work, earn income, open financial accounts, build credit and participate in the US economy, subject to the normal requirements of individual institutions. Apply for US citizenship later: Green Card holders may eventually qualify to apply for naturalisation if they meet the applicable requirements, including the required period of permanent residence and other conditions.

DV selection does not guarantee a Green Card

The US government selects more people through the Diversity Visa programme than the number of visas ultimately available, meaning selection itself does not guarantee that an applicant will receive an immigrant visa.

Applicants must complete the required procedures and remain eligible throughout the process.

For DV-2026, eligible selectees must obtain their visas or complete adjustment of status within the applicable fiscal-year deadline.

A person who does not complete the process within the permitted period cannot receive a DV-2026 immigrant visa simply because they were selected.

Therefore, the major benefits listed above apply to successful DV-2026 winners who ultimately become US lawful permanent residents, rather than everyone whose name appears in the DV selection results.

List of African countries selected for DV-2026

In a related development, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the US had released the latest figures from its Diversity Visa programme, with several African countries featuring prominently on the list.

The figures revealed how applicants from across the continent had fared in the highly sought-after Green Card Lottery.

Successful candidates then faced important requirements and a strict deadline to complete the process.

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Source: YEN.com.gh