The United States announced a new health declaration requirement for all international air travellers entering the country starting November 3, 2026

The policy will apply to passengers on all international flights bound for the US, marking a significant shift in border health protocols

Authorities have outlined specific details on what travellers will need to disclose before arriving on American soil

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All international travellers flying into the United States will be required to complete a new health declaration form from November 3, 2026, under a sweeping policy change announced by American authorities.

The measure will apply to every passenger arriving on an international flight, regardless of nationality or country of origin.

US introduces a new health declaration requirement for foreigners travelling to America from November 3, 2026. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla & FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The declaration is designed to collect health-related information from travellers before they enter the country, representing one of the more significant updates to US entry requirements in recent years.

What the new health declaration covers

Under the new rules, arriving passengers will be required to disclose certain health information as part of the entry process.

The requirement is being introduced by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which holds the authority to implement public health measures at ports of entry.

According to the announcement, the CDC framed the move as a step towards strengthening the country's ability to detect and respond to potential public health threats at the border.

"CDC is taking this action to help protect the health and safety of people in the United States," the agency stated.

The declaration is expected to be completed before landing, likely through digital or paper-based channels, though full procedural details are to be confirmed closer to the implementation date.

What travellers need to know ahead of November

The November 3 start date gives travellers, airlines, and travel operators several months to prepare for the change.

The requirement will affect millions of passengers who fly into the United States annually from destinations across Africa, Europe, Asia, and beyond.

For Ghanaians and other Africans travelling to the US for business, education, tourism, or family visits, the new declaration will form part of the standard arrival process alongside existing customs and immigration formalities.

Airlines operating transatlantic and international routes to the US are expected to provide guidance to passengers about the new requirement ahead of the rollout.

Travellers are advised to monitor updates from the CDC and their respective airlines as the November deadline approaches.

US announces date for Green Card lottery

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had previously reported that a US federal court had ordered the State Department to restart the Diversity Visa Lottery for the 2027 fiscal year, following its suspension in November 2025.

The court ruling in Red Eagle Law v. Rubio set a 1 November 2026 deadline for the registration portal to open, with winners scheduled to be notified by 3 December 2026.

Ghana was positioned to benefit significantly from the resumption, as the country had consistently ranked among Africa's top DV Lottery selectees.

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Source: YEN.com.gh