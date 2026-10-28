Saudi Arabia announced 23 designated centres where foreigners can apply for a free six-month visit visa

The initiative allows eligible applicants to complete the process without surrendering their passports

Authorities outlined specific eligibility conditions and document requirements for prospective applicants

Saudi Arabia has unveiled 23 application centres across the country where foreign nationals can obtain a free six-month visit visa, in a move that could significantly ease travel access to the Kingdom.

The announcement confirmed that eligible applicants would not be required to hand over their passports during the process, a departure from the standard visa application procedure that many travellers find cumbersome.

Saudi Arabia opens 23 visa centres for foreigners to get a free 6-month visit visa. Photo credit: Christian Liewig & FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who can apply at the 23 centres

The scheme targets a defined group of foreign nationals, with eligibility tied to specific criteria set by Saudi authorities.

Applicants are expected to present valid documentation to support their requests, and the process is designed to be completed at any of the 23 designated centres spread across the country.

The visa, which covers a period of six months, is being offered at no cost to qualifying individuals, making it an attractive option for those seeking extended stays in the Kingdom for tourism, family visits, or other personal purposes.

What applicants need to know

Authorities have stressed that while the process removes the passport surrender requirement, applicants must still meet all outlined conditions to be considered.

The centres have been set up to handle applications in an organised manner, and Saudi officials have encouraged interested individuals to familiarise themselves with the eligibility guidelines before presenting themselves at any of the locations.

The initiative reflects Saudi Arabia's continued push to position itself as a more accessible destination for international visitors, as part of broader efforts under its Vision 2030 agenda to diversify the economy and grow its tourism sector.

The Kingdom has introduced several visa-related reforms in recent years, including e-visas and tourist visas for citizens of numerous countries.

Foreign nationals who believe they meet the requirements are advised to gather the necessary documents ahead of visiting one of the 23 centres to avoid delays in processing their applications.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh