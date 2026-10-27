Saudi Arabia launched a new digital entry service aimed at streamlining the arrival process for foreign visitors

The initiative covers citizens of six specific countries alongside other international travellers entering the kingdom

The move forms part of Saudi Arabia's broader push to modernise its border and tourism infrastructure

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Saudi Arabia has rolled out a new digital entry service designed to make the process of arriving in the kingdom faster and more convenient for foreign nationals.

The initiative targets citizens from six countries as well as other international visitors, marking a significant step in the kingdom's ongoing effort to modernise its entry systems and expand its appeal as a global destination.

Saudi Arabia introduces a new digital entry service for citizens of six countries and visitors. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Saudi Arabia's digital entry drive

The digital service allows eligible travellers to complete key entry formalities through an online platform before arriving in the country.

Rather than handling documentation and verification processes at the border, visitors can now submit the required information in advance, reducing waiting times and streamlining the overall experience upon arrival.

Saudi Arabian authorities have positioned the move as part of Vision 2030, the kingdom's ambitious national development programme spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The programme places significant emphasis on growing the tourism sector and attracting millions of international visitors each year. Modernising entry procedures is seen as a foundational step towards achieving that goal.

What the new service means for travellers

For the six nations covered under the scheme, the digital entry service represents a more seamless path into Saudi Arabia.

Foreign visitors from the included countries are expected to benefit from quicker processing and a reduced administrative burden at ports of entry.

Saudi Arabia has been steadily expanding its visa and entry policies in recent years, having introduced tourist visas for the first time in 2019.

The latest digital initiative builds on that momentum, reflecting the government's intent to position the kingdom as a competitive destination alongside other major travel hubs in the region.

Officials have indicated that the system is designed with scalability in mind, suggesting that more countries and traveller categories could be brought under the scheme as the infrastructure matures.

The development signals Saudi Arabia's continued investment in digital governance and its recognition that a smooth, technology-driven arrival experience is central to attracting and retaining international visitors in an increasingly competitive global tourism market.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh