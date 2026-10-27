The UAE announced four specific categories of foreign nationals who qualify for special entry visas into the country

Ghanaians are among the foreigners who could benefit from the new visa eligibility criteria outlined by UAE authorities

The categories cover a range of travellers, including those with existing ties to the UAE

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United Arab Emirates has outlined four distinct categories of foreign nationals, including Ghanaians, who are eligible to apply for special entry visas into the country.

The announcement clarifies which groups of travellers can access this visa pathway, offering a clearer route for those seeking to enter the Gulf nation under specific circumstances.

UAE lists 4 categories of Ghanaians and other foreigners who are eligible for a special entry visa. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for UAE's special entry visa?

According to the UAE authorities, the four eligible categories include holders of valid residence permits from the United States, the United Kingdom, or the European Union;

individuals who hold a valid UAE residence visa that expired no more than five years ago; first-degree relatives of UAE citizens; and holders of valid UAE green visas or golden visas.

These categories are designed to accommodate a broad range of applicants, from family members of Emirati nationals to long-term former residents looking to return.

What Ghanaians need to know

For Ghanaians and other African nationals hoping to travel to the UAE, this development signals an additional route of entry beyond the standard tourist or work visa channels.

Those who fall within any of the four listed categories may be eligible to apply for the special entry visa, which could ease travel for professionals, students, and family members with established connections to the Emirates.

Applicants are advised to confirm their eligibility and ensure all supporting documentation is in order before submitting an application, as entry requirements remain subject to change at the discretion of UAE immigration authorities.

The announcement is particularly relevant for Ghanaians who previously lived and worked in the UAE, as former residents whose permits lapsed within the past five years are specifically included in the eligible categories.

UAE announces benefits for foreign estate owners

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported that Abu Dhabi authorities had outlined the terms of the real estate owner visa available to foreign investors in the emirate.

The two-year residency permit was renewable and came with built-in flexibility for holders who might no longer meet the original criteria.

Foreign property owners holding the visa could sponsor spouses, parents, and children, including unmarried daughters of any age.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh