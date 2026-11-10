The Philippines announced a significant change to how long it takes to process work permits for foreign nationals seeking employment in the country

The policy shift is set to affect the timelines that overseas workers and employers have long had to navigate when securing official authorisation

The update signals a broader effort by Philippine authorities to streamline the country's foreign labour entry system

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The Philippines has announced a major overhaul of its work permit processing system, drastically reducing the time foreign nationals must wait before they can legally take up employment in the country.

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) confirmed the change, stating that the processing period for Alien Employment Permits (AEPs) has been cut from 30 days to just seven working days.

Philippines announces major change to its work permit processing time for foreign jobseekers. Photo credit: picture alliance & Vithun Khamsong/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The revision is intended to remove bureaucratic bottlenecks that have historically slowed down the entry of skilled foreign workers into the Philippine labour market.

New timeline for alien employment permits

Under the revised framework, foreign jobseekers applying for AEPs will now receive a decision within one working week, a substantial improvement on the month-long wait that previously characterised the process.

Officials indicated that the streamlined procedure would apply to new applications as well as renewals, offering faster turnaround across the board.

The DMW noted that the change forms part of a wider modernisation drive aimed at making the Philippines a more competitive destination for international talent.

Authorities have emphasised that speed does not come at the expense of rigour, with verification procedures remaining firmly in place.

What the change means for employers and workers

For companies operating in the Philippines that rely on foreign expertise, the reduced processing window is expected to ease workforce planning considerably.

Employers have previously flagged the lengthy permit timelines as a practical obstacle when bringing in specialists at short notice.

Foreign nationals intending to work in the Philippines are still required to secure an AEP before commencing employment.

The permit is issued by the DMW and serves as the government's formal authorisation for a foreigner to work in the country, covering roles that cannot be filled by Filipino workers.

The DMW has urged applicants to ensure that all supporting documents are complete before submission, warning that incomplete applications could still result in delays despite the new shortened timeline.

Thailand lists countries eligible for visa-free

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had reported earlier that Thailand had announced a visa-free policy covering 59 countries, opening its borders to millions of potential travellers.

The new scheme included a 30-day stay limit, with specific conditions attached to each eligible nationality.

Officials outlined the full list of qualifying countries as part of a broader push to boost tourism numbers.

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Source: YEN.com.gh