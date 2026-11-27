Pete Edochie's death left his family and fans heartbroken, with his son Yul breaking his silence on their last moments together

Yul Edochie described a deeply personal request his father made to him during their final hospital visit

In a lengthy tribute, Yul also opened up about the special bond and playful exchanges he shared with his late father

A heartbreaking detail has emerged from Pete Edochie's final days, with his son Yul sharing what the veteran Nollywood actor said to him in their last moments at the hospital.

Yul Edochie recalls Pete Edochie’s final words to him on his deathbed Image credit: Yul Edochie/IG

Source: UGC

Yul Edochie shared the emotional account in a lengthy tribute posted on his social media page on Friday, November 27, 2026, days after the death of his celebrated father left the Nigerian film industry in mourning.

Pete Edochie's final words at the hospital

In the tribute, Yul described how his father consistently urged him to call every day and remained concerned about his son's well-being right up until the end.

The moment that has stayed with Yul most vividly, however, was a quiet yet profound one at the hospital bedside.

"I'll never forget your last words to me at the hospital when you told me to hold your hand," Yul wrote.

The request, simple as it was, now carries the full weight of loss for the actor, who described the memory as one of the most painful reminders that his father is gone.

The X post below shows Yul Edochie's heartfelt tribute to his late father, legendary actor Pete Edochie.

Yul recalls his special bond with Pete Edochie

Beyond those final moments, Yul's tribute painted a picture of a relationship built on warmth, humour, and deep mutual respect. He recalled affectionately calling his father "The Lion of Africa" and "the most handsome 79yr old man," to which Pete would respond with a dry, good-natured "I hear you, Yul."

Yul described his father as a kind, prayerful, and firm man who instilled in him the values of integrity, generosity, and keeping one's word.

He expressed gratitude for having built a Nollywood career that made Pete proud and for carrying on the legacy the elder Edochie had spent decades establishing.

The tribute closed on a deeply personal note, with Yul asking his late father to watch over his son Kambi, who he believed would have reunited with the family in the afterlife.

President Tinubu's minister Hannatu Musawa visits Pete Edochie’s family home in Enugu, delivering President Tinubu’s condolences after the legendary actor’s death, aged 79. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Tinubu's minister visits Pete Edochie's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a federal minister arrived in Enugu with one destination already fixed in her mind: the home of a grieving family mourning one of Nigeria's greatest screen legends.

Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy Hannatu Musawa paid a condolence visit to the Edochie family residence in Enugu on Friday, November 27, 2026, days after the death of veteran actor Pete Edochie.

She shared footage of the visit on her social media page, showing her seated beside the actor's widow, Josephine, in what appeared to be a quiet, heartfelt exchange.

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Source: YEN.com.gh