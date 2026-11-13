Ireland Sets Minimum Salary Residents Must Earn to Sponsor Foreign Parents

Ireland announced a minimum income threshold that residents must meet before they can sponsor their foreign parents to live in the country

The new financial requirement is part of Ireland's family reunification visa framework, which sets strict conditions for applicants

Ghanaians living in Ireland who wish to bring their parents over could be directly affected by the new earnings benchmark

Ireland has introduced a minimum income requirement that residents must meet in order to sponsor their foreign parents under the country's family reunification scheme.

Under the new guidelines, an Irish resident seeking to bring a parent into the country must demonstrate that they earn at least €30,000 (equivalent to GH₵389,700) per year

Ireland sets minimum salary residents must earn to sponsor their foreign parents to join them in the country. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The threshold is designed to ensure that sponsors are financially capable of supporting their family members without placing a burden on the Irish state.

Who is eligible to sponsor a parent?

To qualify, the resident must be an Irish citizen or hold a valid long-term residency permit.

The sponsor is also required to show evidence of stable employment or a consistent source of income that meets or exceeds the GH₵389,700 annual threshold.

Additional documentation, including proof of accommodation and confirmation that the sponsored parent will not require public financial assistance, must also be submitted as part of the application.

The Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) oversees such applications, and approvals are not guaranteed even when all financial conditions are met. Each case is assessed on its own merits.

What this means for Ghanaians in Ireland

For the Ghanaian community in Ireland, the development carries significant personal implications.

Many Ghanaians living and working in Ireland maintain close ties with elderly parents back home and have long hoped to bring them over for extended stays or permanent residency.

Ireland is home to a growing Ghanaian diaspora, many of whom work in sectors such as healthcare, hospitality, and education.

While a portion of this community may meet the €30,000 earnings benchmark, others, particularly those in lower-paid roles or part-time employment, may find the requirement difficult to satisfy.

Family reunification has remained one of the more complex areas of Irish immigration law, and this latest threshold adds another layer of consideration for residents planning to apply.

Those who fall short of the requirement may need to explore alternative visa routes or wait until their financial circumstances improve before making a formal application.

Ireland sets rules for foreign spouses

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery had outlined specific requirements foreign nationals were required to satisfy before gaining residency as spouses of Irish citizens.

The Irish citizen sponsor was required to have earned at least €40,000 over three years, excluding State welfare payments, among several financial conditions.

Applicants who were asylum seekers or had entered on short-stay visas faced a stricter set of conditions before permission could be granted.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh