Slovenia outlined the requirements for foreign nationals seeking citizenship through extraordinary naturalisation

The process allows applicants to bypass the standard residency requirements under specific conditions

Ghanaians eyeing European citizenship opportunities may find Slovenia's pathway worth exploring

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Slovenia has set out the conditions under which foreign nationals can acquire Slovenian citizenship without meeting the standard residency requirements, offering a route that could appeal to internationally mobile professionals, including Ghanaians seeking European Union citizenship.

The Central European country's Ministry of the Interior confirmed that extraordinary naturalisation is available to individuals who demonstrate exceptional contributions or ties to Slovenia, even if they have not lived there for the period ordinarily required under regular naturalisation rules.

Slovenia opens citizenship path for foreigners through extraordinary naturalisation. Photo credit: Morsa Images & Stefan Cristian Cioata/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for extraordinary naturalisation

Under Slovenian law, applicants may be considered for extraordinary naturalisation if they fall into specific categories.

These include individuals whose citizenship would serve Slovenia's scientific, economic, cultural, or sporting interests, as well as those who have made significant contributions to the country.

Former Slovenian citizens who relinquished their nationality, as well as individuals with Slovenian descent, may also qualify under this provision.

Crucially, applicants must demonstrate a genuine connection to Slovenia and an intention to settle there.

The process still requires applicants to meet certain baseline conditions, including proof of financial self-sufficiency, a clean criminal record, and a basic command of the Slovenian language.

What this means for Ghanaian nationals

For Ghanaians with professional skills in fields such as research, technology, business, or sport, the extraordinary naturalisation route presents a potential avenue into the European Union.

Slovenia, as an EU member state, grants its citizens the right to live and work freely across the bloc's 27 member countries, a prospect that continues to attract interest from across Africa.

Ghanaians who have already built careers or business interests linked to Slovenia, or those with demonstrable expertise that the country could benefit from, are among those who may be eligible to apply.

The standard naturalisation process in Slovenia requires ten years of registered residence, with at least five of those years on a permanent basis.

The extraordinary route, by contrast, is assessed on a case-by-case basis and does not mandate this length of stay, making it a more accessible option for qualifying individuals who have not resided in the country long-term.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult Slovenia's Ministry of the Interior directly or engage a qualified immigration lawyer familiar with Slovenian citizenship law before beginning the process.

France sets minimum age for citizenship

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that France introduced a minimum age requirement for foreigners seeking to obtain French citizenship through naturalisation.

The new policy set a specific age threshold that applicants had to meet before their applications could be considered.

Ghanaians living in France could be directly affected by the updated citizenship rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh