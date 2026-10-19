Ireland's Immigration Service Delivery outlined specific requirements foreign nationals must satisfy before gaining residency as spouses of Irish citizens

The Irish citizen sponsor must have earned at least €40,000 over three years, excluding State welfare payments, among several financial conditions

Applicants who are asylum seekers or entered on short-stay visas face a stricter set of conditions before permission can be granted

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Foreign nationals who marry Irish citizens cannot automatically settle in Ireland, as the country's Immigration Service Delivery (ISD) has outlined a detailed set of conditions applicants must meet before they are granted the right to reside there.

Ireland lists conditions for foreign spouses of citizens to live in the country.

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Under the Spouse or Civil Partner of an Irish National Scheme, the ISD reviews each application individually, requiring proof of a genuine, committed relationship and evidence that both partners are living together as a household unit.

Who Can Apply Under the Scheme

Applicants fall into two broad categories. The first includes those who already hold valid permission to be in Ireland, such as holders of Stamp 1, 2, 3, or 4 endorsements, or those who entered on a 'D' Join Family visa. These individuals may apply through the ISD's online portal or present their documents at a local immigration office, including their marriage certificate, original passports, proof of a shared address, and evidence of sufficient finances.

The second category covers those with no current permission to remain, including people who entered Ireland on a short-stay 'C' visa, those seeking asylum, and those previously refused registration at a local immigration office.

Key Conditions Applicants Must Satisfy

For applicants in the second category, a stricter checklist applies. Both the applicant and their Irish spouse must be at least 18 years old, and the marriage or civil partnership must have been entered into freely, conducted lawfully, and be recognised under Irish law. Both parties must be living together and intend to continue doing so in Ireland on an ongoing basis.

Financially, the Irish citizen acting as sponsor must have earned a minimum of €40,000 over the preceding three years, not counting any State welfare payments received in that period. The foreign national must also be of good character and must not have had any dealings with An Garda Síochána, the Irish police force.

Applicants must additionally demonstrate that they will not place an undue financial burden on the State should permission be granted. The ISD further warns that submitting false or misleading information during the application process may lead to permission being refused or revoked.

It is worth noting that the scheme does not apply to nationals of European Union countries, the European Economic Area, or Switzerland, which includes Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway. Citizens from those regions are not required to seek permission to live in Ireland.

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Source: YEN.com.gh