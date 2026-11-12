Oman's Ministry of Interior published the official cost and conditions for foreigners seeking citizenship through its government portal

Applicants must meet strict eligibility requirements, including continuous residency, Arabic fluency, and a clean criminal record

One of the most significant conditions requires applicants to formally renounce their current nationality before their application can proceed

Oman has officially confirmed that foreigners wishing to apply for Omani citizenship must pay a fee of OMR 600 (GHC18,200), with eligibility tied to a minimum of 20 continuous years of legal residency in the Sultanate.

Oman clarifies citizenship application fee for long-term foreign residents. Photo credit: Stefan Cristian Cioata/ Getty Images, Planet Rulers.

Source: Getty Images

The details were published on Gov.om, the Omani government's official portal, which outlines the full application process, the documents required, and the conditions that every applicant must fulfil before their request is considered.

What Omani ctizenship applicants must submit

The list of required documents is extensive. Prospective citizens must provide a medical examination report, copies of their spouse's and first child's passports and birth certificates, an embassy certificate, a certificate of non-conviction from their home country, a salary certificate, and both their passport and resident card.

Strict conditions attached to Omani citizenship eligibility

Meeting the paperwork requirements is only part of the process. Applicants must also demonstrate that they have lived in Oman continuously for no fewer than 20 years, with absences in any single year capped at 60 days.

Fluency in both spoken and written Arabic is mandatory, as is a record of good conduct. Any prior convictions for felonies or crimes involving a breach of trust will disqualify an applicant, even if their reputation has since been legally restored.

Health standards also apply. Applicants must be free from infectious diseases as defined under Omani regulations and must demonstrate a verifiable, legitimate source of income sufficient to support themselves and any dependants.

Perhaps the most significant condition concerns citizenship itself. Every applicant is required to submit a written declaration of intent to give up their current nationality, alongside evidence that their home country's laws permit them to do so. This renunciation clause means successful applicants would, in most cases, need to give up their existing passport as part of the process.

The announcement provides clarity for the many long-term foreign residents in Oman who may have considered pursuing citizenship but were previously uncertain about the formal requirements and associated costs.

Oman opens website for jobseekers to apply

YEN.com.gh reported that Oman had launched a fully online platform for private sector job and training applications, requiring no documents to get started

The portal is accessible through the official government website and uses the Thiqa app for digital identity verification

Applicants can complete the entire process in as little as 3 minutes by following four steps on the platform

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Source: YEN.com.gh