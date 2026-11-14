A Haitian billionaire surprised his girlfriend with a brand-new 2027 Range Rover after posting her face on social media against her wishes

The expensive apology gift was unveiled at a car dealership, with the couple filmed beside the covered vehicle

The girlfriend's reaction to the lavish gesture has sparked a wave of mixed responses online

A Haitian billionaire has found himself at the centre of online chatter after gifting his girlfriend a 2027 Range Rover as an apology for sharing her image on social media without her consent.

The story, shared by a top Nigerian blogger on Instagram on 14 November 2026, reveals that the woman had explicitly asked her partner not to show her face publicly online.

When he did so anyway, his chosen method of making it up to her was a brand-new luxury SUV, unveiled at what appears to be a car dealership in a video that has since gone viral.

A Haitian billionaire apologises to his girlfriend for showing her face online with a 2027 Range Rover. Photo credit: @odarteygh.

Source: Instagram

Billionaire buys lover Range Rover for posting her online

The footage shows the couple standing beside a covered vehicle, the girlfriend holding a small designer bag as the grand reveal unfolds.

What was intended as a romantic gesture quickly became fodder for debate, with many pointing out the irony at the heart of the apology.

The billionaire opted to document the entire moment on video and share it online, meaning his girlfriend's face was once again made public, this time under the banner of saying sorry for doing exactly that. The contradiction was not lost on viewers.

The Instagram post is below:

Reactions to Haitian billionaire's Range Rover apology

The post drew sharp and witty responses from across social media, with many struggling to reconcile the logic of the gesture. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@miss_oa1990 wrote:

"He come say sorry for showing her face with a video showing her face with gifts make it make sense😂"

@amarachievans said:

"chai she's not fine no wonder she doesn't want him to post her face 😂"

@realbobocomics commented:

"Ai no allow me know the real story 😂"

@shuugar_nd added:

"Person wey use money buy love no Dey pay finish😭😹"

The Instagram video is below:

EOCO flags Shatta Wale's Range Rovers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about EOCO’s warning on Honda CR-Vs, Ford F-150s, Range Rovers and Dodge models linked to suspected stolen-car cases in Ghana.

The alert comes as Ghana faces concerns over vehicles stolen mainly in Canada and the United States.

EOCO also urged buyers to scrutinise newer cars in unusually pristine condition and verify their records before purchasing.

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Source: YEN.com.gh