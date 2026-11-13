Queen Nessa, the young schoolgirl who starred alongside Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah in the iconic Yankee Nuts advert, has resurfaced on TikTok

The video, filmed at what appears to be a school setting, shows just how dramatically Queen Nessa has changed nearly a decade after the advert

Fans flooded the comments with nostalgia and disbelief, with many saying the throwback took them straight back to their childhood

A face that once made Ghanaians smile through a beloved snack advert is back, and she looks completely different.

Queen Nessa, the little girl from the famous Yankee Nuts advert with Bill Asamoah resurfaces with a major transformation. Photo source: Bill Asamoah

Source: Youtube

Queen Nessa, the little schoolgirl who starred alongside veteran Kumawood actor Bill Asamoah in the widely remembered Yankee Nuts commercial, has resurfaced on TikTok nine years after the famous Ghanaian advert first captured the country's attention.

The clip, posted on her TikTok account, showed her appearance as a child in the commercial before transitioning into her current look as a teenager nine years after appearing on Ghanaian TV screens.

The video carried a dramatic, reflective tone, with Queen Nessa delivering the lines:

"I have stolen the heart from inside you. But this does not define you."

"My childhood character doesn’t define me, okay? I love to share."

Queen Nessa's transformation from child star

What has set the video ablaze is not just the content itself but the stunning contrast between the schoolgirl audiences once knew and the young woman on screen today.

The advert with Bill Asamoah was a staple of Ghanaian pop culture, and many viewers who stumbled across the TikTok were clearly not prepared for how much time had passed.

Comments pointing to AndyGrace Academy also suggest the original advert was filmed at the school, adding another layer of nostalgia for viewers who recognised the familiar surroundings.

The TikTok video of Queen Nessa showing off her massive transformation is below:

Reactions to Queen Nessa's massive transformation

The video triggered a wave of nostalgic and humorous responses, with fans sharing their own memories of the advert.

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users below:

Ahemaa wrote:

"Herh, that was you?😭🤣"

misssserwaaaa said:

"Omo, it's been years 😭🤣. How I miss primary 🤣."

BILLY commented:

"I am sure they had to convince Bill several times to lose this aura 😂😂."

18:00 added:

"Andygrace academy…miss my childhood."

Veteran Kumawood actor Reverend Isaac Aidoo resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about veteran Kumawood actor and clergyman Reverend Isaac Aidoo’s return to the public eye after years away.

Aidoo dismissed rumours that he had been seriously ill, telling viewers he was “very healthy” — but what kept him out of the spotlight remains a story he says he would share later.

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Source: YEN.com.gh