Saudi Arabia's Public Decency Regulations impose fines on anyone who violates dress code standards in public spaces

The fines apply equally to citizens, residents, and foreign tourists visiting the country

Four categories of dressing violations carry penalties ranging from SAR 100 to SAR 1,000 depending on the offence

Travellers planning a trip to Saudi Arabia need to be aware that the country enforces strict dress code rules in public, and getting them wrong could cost you money before you even settle into your hotel.

Saudi Arabia lists 4 dress code violations that can land you a fine as a visitor. Image credit: AzmanJaka/iStock

Source: UGC

Saudi Arabia's Public Decency Regulations outline four categories of dressing violations, each attracting fines that apply to everyone on Saudi soil, whether you are a resident, an expatriate, or a tourist passing through.

For African travellers, in particular, understanding these rules before boarding the plane is critical, as unfamiliarity with local laws offers no protection against penalties.

Saudi Arabia's 4 dressing violations

The first violation covers immodest or inappropriate clothing.

Anyone seen in public wearing tight, transparent, or see-through outfits, or shorts and skirts that end above the knee, faces a fine of SAR 100 (approximately ₦36,193) for a first offence, rising to SAR 200 for a second offence.

The second category targets individuals who leave their accommodation dressed in sleepwear or undergarments, including pyjamas, nightgowns, or any form of underwear.

The fines are identical to the first category: SAR 100 for a first offence and SAR 200 for repeat violations.

Clothing that displays obscene imagery, offensive language, or inappropriate symbols constitutes the third violation.

First-time offenders pay SAR 100, while repeat offenders are fined SAR 200.

The fourth and most heavily penalised category covers garments that promote racism, discrimination, or illegal drug use through logos, text, or printed imagery.

A first offence in this category draws a fine of SAR 500 (approximately ₦180,967), with the penalty doubling to SAR 1,000 (approximately ₦361,930) for anyone found in violation again within 12 months.

Who the rules apply to in Saudi Arabia

A significant feature of this enforcement framework is its universal scope.

The regulations do not distinguish between citizens and visitors. Every person present in a public space, whether a shopping mall, hotel lobby, open street, or public gathering area, is subject to the same standards.

For African travellers, many of whom visit Saudi Arabia for religious pilgrimages, business, or leisure, packing with these regulations in mind is advisable.

Loose-fitting, modest clothing that covers the knees and shoulders is generally considered safe across all public settings.

Ignorance of local law, however well-intentioned, does not exempt anyone from the fines outlined in Saudi Arabia's official Public Decency Regulations document.

Reviewing the country's requirements ahead of travel remains the safest and most practical step any visitor can take.

Saudi Arabia lists talent residency types

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Saudi Arabia had announced a Special Talent Residency programme targeting three distinct categories of foreign nationals.

The kingdom had outlined specific eligibility criteria covering professionals, investors, and individuals with exceptional abilities.

The move formed part of Saudi Arabia's broader effort to attract global talent under its Vision 2030 agenda.

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Source: YEN.com.gh