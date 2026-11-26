President John Dramani Mahama is set to hand over three new aircraft to the Ghana Air Force at the Accra Air Force Base on Thursday morning

The platforms include two Airbus helicopters and a Dassault Falcon 6X long-range jet, procured under contracts Parliament cleared in December 2025

The acquisitions have drawn scrutiny from the Minority caucus, with MPs questioning the cost and necessity of the new presidential aircraft

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President John Dramani Mahama will on Thursday morning, November 26, 2026, formally commission three newly acquired aircraft into the Ghana Air Force, in a ceremony scheduled for 9 am at the Air Force Base in Accra.

President Mahama is set to commission two Airbus helicopters and a Falcon 6X for the Ghana Air Force, as the high-cost deal for the three new aircraft faces scrutiny. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

The Ghana Armed Forces announced the event in a media advisory on Wednesday, confirming that the three platforms are an Airbus ACH175 helicopter, an Airbus ACH160 helicopter, and a Dassault Falcon 6X long-range business jet.

Mahama, acting in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, will lead the ceremony, which is expected to be attended by cabinet ministers, Members of Parliament, foreign diplomats, the service chiefs, and Chief of the Defence Staff Lieutenant General William Agyapong.

What each aircraft brings to the GAF

The two rotorcraft are products of Airbus Helicopters, manufactured at its facility in Marignane, France.

The ACH175 touched down in Accra on 5 March following a ferry flight along the West African coast.

The Ghana Air Force described it as equipped for search and rescue, medical evacuation, disaster relief, humanitarian support, maritime patrol, and troop and cargo movement.

The ACH160, the second helicopter, landed at the base on 20 November after a multi-country ferry route through Spain, Morocco, Western Sahara, Mauritania, Senegal, The Gambia, Guinea, Liberia, and Côte d'Ivoire.

It features a Helionix digital cockpit, a low-noise rotor system, and a cabin configured for executive transport and other national assignments.

Both helicopters form part of a broader four-aircraft Airbus package comprising one H160 and three H175S, with two additional H175S still to be delivered under the phased agreement.

The third aircraft, the Dassault Falcon 6X, arrived on 16 November and received a water cannon salute attended by Defence Minister Kenneth Gilbert Adjei and French Ambassador Diarra Dimé Labille.

The twin-engine jet, powered by two Pratt & Whitney Canada PW812D engines, can carry up to 16 passengers and cover approximately 5,500 nautical miles without refuelling.

It replaces the 2009 Falcon 900EX, which Government Communications Minister Felix Kwakye Ofosu said had suffered persistent maintenance difficulties. The Ghana Air Force serves as custodian and operator of the jet.

The Facebook post below gives a glimpse of the Dassault Falcon 6X, the Government of Ghana’s newly acquired long-range aircraft.

Parliament approves contracts amid minority scrutiny

The procurement was backed by two parliamentary approvals in December 2025: a €125.97 million contract with Airbus Helicopters SAS covering the four-helicopter package, and a US$60.68 million agreement with Dassault Aviation for the Falcon 6X, according to the Information Services Department.

The expenditure has since attracted criticism during the 2027 Budget debate.

Damongo MP Samuel Abu Jinapor called on the government to release the full cost and financing details for the jet, while former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul argued that two VIP aircraft had been acquired within a single year, contending that the Airbus H175 is a civilian platform and that the older Falcon 900EX remains serviceable.

A member of the Minority leadership pushed back on the floor, describing the helicopter as an Air Force transport aircraft.

Mahama set to roll out 5G network

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana is on course to join the growing list of countries with live 5G networks before the close of 2025, according to Communications Minister Samuel Nartey George.

Speaking in Parliament during the debate on the 2027 Budget, the minister confirmed that President John Dramani Mahama would personally announce the launch of the network within the year, with consumers expected to begin accessing the service from early 2027.

The minister told Parliament that the government had overhauled the 5G spectrum policy left behind by the previous administration.

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Source: YEN.com.gh