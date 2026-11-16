The UK Home Office announced stricter travel restrictions for foreigners applying for British citizenship

Applicants must now meet tighter absence limits during the qualifying period before they can be naturalised

The new rules could affect thousands of Ghanaians living and working in the United Kingdom

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The UK Home Office has introduced tighter travel restrictions on foreign nationals who wish to apply for British citizenship, a move that could significantly affect Ghanaians and other African nationals residing in the country.

Under the updated guidelines, individuals seeking naturalisation as British citizens must not have spent more than 90 days outside the United Kingdom in the 12 months immediately preceding their application.

UK Home Office sets new travel limits for foreigners seeking British citizenship. Photo credit: Blomberg/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For those applying on the basis of marriage or civil partnership to a British citizen, the limit is set at 270 days of absence over a three-year qualifying period.

What the new rules mean for applicants

Previously, the rules around permissible absences were considered more flexible by many applicants, allowing for longer periods abroad without jeopardising a citizenship bid.

The revised policy tightens those thresholds considerably, meaning that individuals who travel frequently for family, business, or cultural reasons may find their applications delayed or rejected altogether.

The Home Office stated that the changes are intended to ensure that applicants demonstrate a genuine and sustained connection to the United Kingdom before being granted citizenship.

Ghanaian community in the UK faces fresh hurdles

The development carries particular significance for the sizeable Ghanaian community in Britain.

Many Ghanaians in the UK maintain close ties with family back home, often travelling to attend funerals, weddings, and other cultural events that can last several weeks.

Under the new framework, such travel patterns could push applicants beyond the permitted absence threshold and reset or delay their qualifying period.

Community advocates have urged Ghanaians planning to apply for citizenship to carefully document their travel history and seek legal advice before making any firm travel commitments.

Those already in the qualifying window are being advised to limit trips to Ghana where possible to avoid falling foul of the updated requirements.

The changes come at a time when the UK government has signalled a broader tightening of its immigration framework, with several policy adjustments introduced over recent months aimed at managing migration numbers and strengthening citizenship criteria.

UK lists problems that blocks citizenship application

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published guidance outlining four financial issues that could disqualify foreigners from obtaining British citizenship.

Ghanaians and other applicants could be barred if they had outstanding debts or a history of financial dishonesty.

The financial checks were part of the broader 'good character' requirement that all citizenship applicants had to satisfy

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Source: YEN.com.gh