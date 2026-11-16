Australia Explains How Long Foreign Spouses Must Live There to Get Citizenship

Australia's government set out the residency requirements that foreign spouses of citizens must meet before qualifying for citizenship

Ghanaians married to Australian citizens are among those affected by the rules, which carry strict timelines and conditions

The requirements include several years of continuous residence and other criteria that applicants must satisfy before lodging a claim

Australia has spelled out exactly how long foreign nationals married to its citizens must reside in the country before they can apply for citizenship, a development with direct implications for Ghanaians and other Africans living with Australian spouses.

Under the current framework, a foreign spouse is generally required to have lived in Australia as a permanent resident for at least four years before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship.

Australia explains how long foreign spouses must live there to get Australian citizenship. Photo credit: izusek/Getty Images.

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Within that four-year period, the applicant must have been physically present in the country for a minimum of 12 months as a permanent resident, with no more than 12 months spent outside Australia in total during the four years.

The final year before the application must be spent in Australia without absence exceeding 90 days.

Residency rules every applicant must know

The process begins long before the citizenship application itself. A foreign spouse typically must first obtain a partner visa, which grants them temporary and then permanent residence.

It is only after achieving permanent residence status that the four-year citizenship countdown begins.

Applicants are also expected to demonstrate a commitment to Australia and an understanding of its values, as well as basic proficiency in English.

Failure to meet the physical presence requirements can result in an application being rejected or delayed, meaning even short extended trips abroad could reset or complicate timelines for some applicants.

What this means for Ghanaians with Australian partners

For Ghanaians who are married to Australian citizens or who are pursuing that pathway, the rules underscore the importance of planning travel and residence carefully from the moment a partner visa is granted.

Those who travel frequently between Ghana and Australia for family or business reasons may find the continuous residence requirement particularly demanding.

Australia remains one of the preferred destinations for Ghanaians seeking to settle abroad, and the partner visa route is a common pathway for those in cross-border relationships.

Understanding the citizenship timeline is essential for couples planning their future together in the country.

Prospective applicants are advised to consult the Australian Department of Home Affairs directly or seek advice from a registered migration agent to ensure their specific circumstances are properly assessed before lodging any application.

Australia explains how foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh