The United States government introduced new travel restrictions affecting foreigners who are in the process of applying for American citizenship

The new rules set clear limits on how long applicants can spend outside the US during the naturalisation process

Ghanaians with active citizenship applications in the US could be directly affected by the new travel policy

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The United States government has announced new travel restrictions targeting foreign nationals currently pursuing American citizenship through the naturalisation process.

Under the updated guidelines, individuals who have filed a Form N-400, the official application for naturalisation, are now barred from spending more than 30 consecutive days outside the United States while their application is pending.

US announces new travel limits for foreigners applying for American citizenship. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Additionally, applicants must not exceed a total of 90 days abroad throughout the entire period their case remains under review.

What the new rules mean for applicants

The policy represents a significant shift in how the US handles naturalisation cases.

Previously, applicants were not subject to such rigid travel limits during the processing period.

The new restrictions mean that many foreign nationals, including those from Ghana who are living and working in the US, must now carefully plan any international travel or risk complications with their citizenship applications.

For Ghanaians in the diaspora, this development carries particular weight. A substantial number of Ghanaian nationals reside in the United States and are at various stages of the naturalisation process.

Many regularly travel back to Ghana to visit family, attend funerals, or conduct business. Under the new framework, such trips could jeopardise their path to citizenship if they exceed the stipulated limits.

Why the US introduced the travel cap

US authorities have indicated that the restrictions are intended to ensure that applicants demonstrate a genuine and continuous commitment to residing in the country.

The government's position is that sustained physical presence reflects a meaningful attachment to the United States, which is a core principle underpinning the naturalisation process.

Applicants who find themselves in breach of the new travel limits may face delays, additional scrutiny, or outright denial of their citizenship applications.

Ghanaians currently awaiting a decision on their naturalisation cases are advised to consult an immigration attorney before booking any international travel, particularly trips home that may extend beyond a month.

US introduces 3-year residency rule change

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the United States government had introduced a new three-year continuous residence rule affecting foreigners pursuing permanent residency or citizenship.

The policy change targeted immigrants who held certain temporary legal statuses and set stricter conditions for their applications.

Immigration advocates and legal experts raised concerns about how the rule could affect thousands of foreign nationals who were already in the country.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh