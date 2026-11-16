The UK government announced a new requirement for referees supporting foreign nationals in British citizenship applications

Referees must have known the applicant for a specific minimum period before they can serve as a character witness

Ghanaians living in the UK who are on the path to naturalisation will be directly affected by the updated rule

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The United Kingdom has announced a minimum period that referees must have known a foreign national before they can support that person's application for British citizenship.

Under the updated guidance, individuals applying for naturalisation in the UK must provide referees who have known them for at least three years.

UK announces minimum period referees must know foreigners applying for British citizenship. Photo credit: Anadolu/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The rule is designed to ensure that character references submitted alongside citizenship applications carry genuine weight, rather than being provided by acquaintances with little knowledge of the applicant's background or conduct.

What the new referee rule means for applicants

A referee under the British citizenship process is typically someone who can vouch for the character and identity of the person seeking naturalisation.

The Home Office requires that this person be a British citizen or a settled resident, and they must not be a close family member of the applicant.

With the new minimum-period requirement, the UK government is tightening the standards around who qualifies to serve in this role.

Applicants who cannot produce a referee meeting the three-year threshold may find their applications delayed or returned.

What this means for Ghanaians in the UK

For the sizeable Ghanaian community in the United Kingdom, this development has practical implications.

Many Ghanaians arrive in the UK through work visas, student routes, or family reunification pathways, and a significant number eventually pursue naturalisation after satisfying the residency requirements.

Those who have recently relocated, changed cities, or whose social networks are largely made up of fellow Ghanaians who are not yet settled residents may find it harder to identify a qualifying referee under the stricter timeline.

Community leaders and diaspora groups have encouraged Ghanaians on the citizenship pathway to build and maintain relationships with settled residents early in their time in the UK, rather than seeking referees only when an application is imminent.

The change is part of broader efforts by the UK government to maintain the integrity of its immigration and nationality system, ensuring that those granted citizenship have strong, verifiable ties to British society.

UK lists problems that blocks citizenship application

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the UK government had published guidance outlining four financial issues that could disqualify foreigners from obtaining British citizenship.

Ghanaians and other applicants could be barred if they had outstanding debts or a history of financial dishonesty.

The financial checks were part of the broader 'good character' requirement that all citizenship applicants had to satisfy

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Source: YEN.com.gh