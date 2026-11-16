Sweden announced a new rule capping the period foreigners can receive social assistance before becoming eligible to apply for citizenship

The Swedish government said the policy is part of broader immigration and welfare reforms aimed at encouraging self-sufficiency among migrants

The development has drawn attention in Ghana, where many citizens live and work in Sweden under various residency arrangements

Sweden has introduced a new rule limiting how long foreigners can receive social assistance before they become eligible to apply for Swedish citizenship, in a move the government says is designed to promote financial independence among immigrants.

Under the new policy, migrants who rely on social welfare support for longer than a specified maximum period will be disqualified from meeting the requirements needed to begin the citizenship application process.

Sweden sets maximum period foreigners can receive social assistance before applying for their citizenship. Photo credit: Nitat Termmee/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The Swedish government framed the measure as part of a wider effort to tighten its immigration and integration framework.

Sweden's new welfare and citizenship rules

The reform signals a significant shift in how Sweden approaches the relationship between social benefits and the path to citizenship.

Authorities indicated that applicants would need to demonstrate a degree of economic self-sufficiency, with extended dependence on state assistance serving as a barrier to naturalisation.

Swedish officials have argued that the change encourages greater participation in the labour market and reduces long-term reliance on the welfare system.

The policy is part of a broader package of immigration measures the current government has been rolling out in recent years as part of its conservative-led agenda.

What this means for Ghanaians in Sweden

The development carries particular relevance for Ghanaians living in Sweden, one of the Scandinavian countries that has historically attracted West African migrants seeking better economic opportunities and education.

A sizeable Ghanaian diaspora community is based in Sweden, with many individuals navigating the country's residency and naturalisation processes.

For Ghanaians who have settled in Sweden and are relying on social support while seeking stable employment, the new cap could significantly affect their timeline and eligibility for citizenship.

Those already on a path towards naturalisation may need to reassess their financial situations in light of the updated requirements.

Immigration lawyers and diaspora support groups have encouraged Ghanaians in Sweden to seek guidance on how the reforms apply to their individual circumstances, particularly regarding what counts towards the maximum assistance period and which categories of support are included under the new rules.

The Swedish government has not yet published a full implementation schedule, but the announcement has already prompted discussions within migrant communities across Europe about the direction of Nordic immigration policy.

Sweden updates rules for dual nationals

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Sweden had passed new legislation that would change how citizenship was treated for people who held dual nationality.

The new rules introduced conditions that could affect thousands of Swedes who also held citizenship in another country.

Ghanaians living in Sweden with dual nationality needed to understand how the changes applied to their status.

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Source: YEN.com.gh