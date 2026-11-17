On November 16, Pope Leo XIV experienced a painful moment while greeting a crowd from the popemobile in Lima on his final day in Peru

The Vatican has given an update on the pontiff’s condition, with the moment coming only weeks after he underwent surgery at a hospital in Rome

Social media users shared mixed reactions online, with many expressing concern for the 71-year-old while others pointed to older popemobile designs that offered more protection

Pope Leo XIV had a painful moment as he greeted crowds from the popemobile in Lima, Peru, on the last day of his apostolic visit to the country.

Pope Leo XIV is hit near the eye by a rosary thrown from the crowd as he greets the faithful from the popemobile in Lima, Peru. Photo source: Getty Images via TMZ/Vatican News/Facebook.

Source: UGC

The 71-year-old pontiff is on his first trip back to Peru since his election and is just weeks removed from surgery at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli University Hospital on October 13, 2026, after which the Vatican confirmed he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Leo spent about 20 years in Peru as an Augustinian missionary and later served as Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023.

He holds both US and Peruvian citizenship and has described the country as his homeland. Record crowds of about 3 million people lined the streets of Lima when he arrived on Wednesday, November 11.

Pope Leo XIV hit by rosary near eye

A small rosary thrown from the crowd struck the pope near his right eye as he rode through Las Palmas Air Base before his farewell Mass.

The object appeared to be a decenary, a small rosary with wooden beads and a crucifix used to pray one decade at a time.

Local media reported that he grimaced, raised his hand to his face and rubbed his eye. The popemobile did not stop, and he resumed waving at the faithful moments later.

Minutes after the moment, he was seen holding a baby handed to him by attendees. Vatican News reported that he was unharmed and that the incident did not affect his schedule. It remains unclear who threw the object.

The Instagram post by TMZ, in which Pope Leo XIV covers his eye in the popemobile, is below.

Pope Leo’s farewell Mass in Lima

Despite the scare, the pontiff went on to lead the final Mass of his Peru visit at the air base in Lima’s Surco district.

According to Vatican figures, about 1.5 million people attended, although some reports put the number at 2 million. In his homily, Leo thanked Peru for its welcome and said the country had taught him how to be a bishop.

The homily also marked the 300th anniversary of the canonisation of St Toribio de Mogrovejo. His trip to Uruguay, Argentina and Peru lasted 12 days.

Pope Leo XIV’s streak of catches ends

Since becoming pope, Leo has gained a reputation for catching objects thrown at him by crowds. In May 2025, shortly after his election, he made a one-handed catch of a cloth doll thrown by a fan as he passed in the popemobile.

He once apologised to a Vatican cameraman he accidentally hit while trying to catch an object in Rome. Only days earlier in Lima, he caught a rosary at the Estadio Nacional.

Crowds often throw items such as soft toys, flags, shirts and rosaries towards the pope during public appearances. Monday’s incident marked a rare miss for the pontiff.

Reactions to Pope Leo XIV’s painful moment

Netizens shared mixed reactions under TMZ’s Instagram post about the incident. Many fans expressed concern for the pope’s health, especially given his recent surgery. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

@betsyortizd said:

“I apologize on behalf of all Peruvians who did accompany the Holy Father and abide by the rules, having good behavior. Unfortunately we cannot control the emotions of others, I am sure that his intention was never to harm the pope, but his action was not correct.”

@khaleesi_peppersweet wrote:

“Why do that.. they could have seriously damaged his eye.”

Commenting on the popemobile, @thecurvyplusmodel said:

“The Pope-Mobiles back in the day were fully enclosed with a clear barrier.”

@dayon_monson wrote:

“😂 I am sorry tho.”

@sweettreatsandgoodeatsbyd said:

“Why throw things at anyone. Especially him.”

Vatican update on Pope Leo’s recovery

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Vatican shared an update on Pope Leo XIV’s recovery on his third day in hospital after lung surgery.

The Holy See Press Office released the update, which Vatican News posted on X. Cardinal Kikuchi Tsutomu of Tokyo, who saw the pope before the operation, had said there was no need to worry.

Leo has since returned to his public duties, including his 12-day apostolic journey to South America.

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Source: YEN.com.gh