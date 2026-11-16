American music producer and DJ Khaled has left many of his fans in awe after sharing new photos of himself on his official Instagram page

In the photos, the We The Best Music boss appeared noticeably slimmer as he posed confidently in his luxurious home and aboard a private jet

Several celebrities and fans have flooded his comment section with reactions, with many praising his impressive transformation and others admitting they could hardly recognise him

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American music producer DJ Khaled has sparked strong reactions after flaunting a dramatic weight loss transformation in new photos.

DJ Khaled flaunts a dramatic weight loss transformation in new photos shared on his Instagram page. Photo source: @djkhaled

Source: Facebook

The We The Best Music boss shared the photos on his Instagram page in separate posts over the past few days.

His first post, shared on Saturday, November 14, 2026, has since attracted over 188,000 likes and 2,600 comments.

The photos come days after Khaled opened up about his weight loss journey in an interview with PEOPLE magazine.

Several US outlets, including TMZ and VICE, have since reported on his transformation. Khaled is known for hits such as All I Do Is Win and I’m the One.

DJ Khaled’s weight loss photos

In the first set of photos, Khaled sat on a sofa in a large, bright room, dressed in a Bob Marley T-shirt, cream trousers and yellow sneakers.

Beside him on the floor was a large black crocodile-skin designer bag. “Great day good vibes and the day is still young!” he captioned the post.

He also tagged Miami nightlife entrepreneur David Grutman, writing, “You live a life! And your tuff negotiator.”

Another post showed him seated aboard a private jet in a grey hoodie, with the same bag at his feet. “My purpose is spread love, it’s ok to be happy alert,” he wrote. Fans noted how much slimmer he looked in both posts.

The Instagram post from DJ Khaled, in which he flaunts his new look, is below.

What prompted DJ Khaled’s weight loss

According to TMZ and VICE, Khaled told PEOPLE that he lost about 90 pounds, going from nearly 300 pounds to between 200 and 212.

He said the turning point came after a concert in October 2025, when he struggled to get up after kneeling on stage to give thanks.

Under his doctor’s guidance, he used the weight loss treatment Wegovy, which he credited for 75 pounds of the loss.

Khaled also said he now walks 18 holes of golf up to six times a week and aims for 10,000 steps a day.

“I’m just way healthier,” he said, adding that he now has more energy. Reflecting on his motivation, he credited his sons, Asahd and Aalam. “We live for our kids and our kids make us live,” he added.

Fans react to DJ Khaled’s transformation

Many celebrities and fans, including South African star Boity, reacted to the photos. YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

sharpshooter337 said:

“Amazing transformation.”

don_bestest said:

“Wow I’m impressed.”

ariesgotfans said:

“DJ SLIMMMMMM.”

one_tsvatai__t_i_unruly_ said:

“The bestest. Long live Khaled.”

bigtejj said:

“I’m glad we all came to the comments [...] at the weight loss lol.”

GH Hyper meets DJ Khaled in Miami

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian blogger GH Hyper met DJ Khaled in Miami after receiving an invitation to his charity golf event.

The meeting took place at the Golf Classic For Charity Welcome Reception in December 2024. During the visit, GH Hyper said he lobbied the music mogul to support orphanages in Ghana and Africa.

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Source: YEN.com.gh