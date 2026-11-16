Samuel Asiamah, 33, has been held at a detention facility in Åstorp, Sweden, for six months despite having valid asylum papers

Asiamah fled Ghana in November 2024 after suffering family rejection and repeated physical attacks linked to his sexuality

His asylum application has stalled after a case officer dismissed Ghana's anti-LGBTQ+ legislation as irrelevant to his case

A 33-year-old Ghanaian man has been held at a Swedish detention facility for six months while his asylum application remains unresolved, with the man warning that deportation to Ghana could cost him his life.

Samuel Asiamah, 33, has been held at a detention facility in Åstorp, Sweden, for six months despite having valid asylum papers.Credit: Seventy Four

Source: Getty Images

Joy News reported that Samuel Asiamah, who is seeking asylum on the basis of his sexuality, has been confined at a facility in Åstorp, roughly an hour north of Malmö, according to a report by The Irish Times published on 12 September 2026.

His lawyer has reportedly been unable to obtain a clear explanation from Swedish authorities regarding the basis for his continued detention, despite him holding valid asylum papers at the time he was held.

Asiamah told The Irish Times that trouble began at home in Ghana after his mother grew suspicious about his sexuality.

Having been raised by his grandmother in a rural area, he relocated to Accra at 18 to live with his mother, who he said subjected him to repeated church blessing sessions and gradually withdrew from him.

"She was upset, then furious and gradually started to neglect me, making comments about me being a shame to her and the family," he said.

He left home at 19 and found community through a local LGBTQ+ support group called Solace. His first relationship, however, brought renewed hostility, with verbal abuse escalating into physical violence. He still carries a scar from one of those assaults.

Asiamah later connected with a man referred to as "Brother Kofi", who arranged his travel to Europe.

He used 60,000 Ghana cedis from his mother's savings to fund the journey, travelling through Mauritius to France before arriving in Sweden in November 2024. The facilitator allegedly abandoned him on arrival.

After a week without shelter, a woman offered him accommodation but asked him to leave upon learning of his sexuality. Swedish police eventually found him on a snow-covered street and directed him towards support services.

Asylum application stalls amid policy shift

Asiamah submitted his asylum application in Malmö in February 2026.

At a hearing in May, he raised Ghana's parliamentary passage of a bill that would criminalise the promotion of LGBTQ+ activities, carrying prison sentences of up to 10 years, and a provision compelling family members to report one another.

His case officer reportedly dismissed both developments as irrelevant because he had not personally been subject to the proposed law.

Swedish authorities have pressed him to engage with the Ghanaian Embassy to facilitate his return, a step he has flatly refused. "There is a difference between co-operation and placing your life in jeopardy," he said. "If people in prison know you are homosexual, you will be brutalised and assaulted, and you could lose your life."

His case reflects a broader tightening of Swedish migration policy. Asylum applications in Sweden fell by 96 per cent from their 2015 peak to 6,737 in 2025, and the country's approval rate stood at roughly 23 per cent, less than half the European Union average. An organiser of a Malmö-based asylum support group assisting Asiamah described the shift bluntly: "It used to be seen as a victory in Sweden to protect people here from unsafe situations, but these people have been so dehumanised now that getting rid of them quickly is the new victory."

Serwaa Broni discloses LGBTQ identity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian socialite Serwaa Broni gained attention online after disclosing her LGBTQ identity.

The Canada-based lady opened up about the ordeal she faced during her time living in Ghana.

Many social media users commented on the viral clip, commending Serwaa Broni for 'coming out'.

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Source: YEN.com.gh