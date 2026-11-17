India announced a significant overhaul of its tourist visa system, renaming it and cutting down the number of required application fields

The Indian government explained its reasons for the reform, which aims to simplify the process for international travellers

The changes have implications for Ghanaians seeking to visit India, as visa costs are now more transparent in local currency terms

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India has overhauled its tourist visa system in a sweeping reform that renames the visa category and dramatically reduces the number of fields applicants must fill out, in a move the government says is aimed at making travel easier for foreign visitors.

The Indian government announced that its standard tourist visa will now be known as the "Tourism Visa," a rebranding that officials say better reflects the country's broader push to position itself as a leading global destination.

India renames its Tourist Visa and reduces application fields in major reform. Photo credit: FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Alongside the name change, the number of fields on the visa application form has been cut significantly, reducing what has long been considered a cumbersome process.

Authorities explained that the reform is part of a wider effort to streamline bureaucracy and attract more tourists from across the world.

The Indian government noted that simplifying paperwork is intended to remove one of the key friction points that discourage first-time visitors from completing their applications.

What the changes mean for Ghanaian travellers

For Ghanaians considering a trip to India, the reform could make the application process considerably less daunting.

In the past, applicants were required to complete a lengthy form with numerous fields covering personal, professional, and travel history information. The revised form is expected to shorten the time needed to apply.

Indian e-visas, which are available to Ghanaian passport holders, are currently priced at approximately $25 (roughly GH¢380 at the prevailing exchange rate) for a short-stay option, making India one of the more affordable long-haul destinations for Ghanaians to access visa-wise.

The simplification of the form could further lower the perceived barrier to travel.

India's push to grow tourism numbers

India has been actively working to grow its share of the global tourism market. The country welcomed tens of millions of international visitors annually before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted travel, and efforts to rebuild those numbers have accelerated in recent years.

Officials indicated that reducing administrative complexity was a direct response to feedback from both travellers and tourism industry stakeholders, who had flagged the old application process as unnecessarily detailed and time-consuming.

The renaming of the visa category to "Tourism Visa" is also seen as a cleaner, more universally understood label that aligns with how other major tourist destinations describe equivalent travel documents.

For Ghanaians planning to explore India's heritage sites, cultural landmarks, and natural attractions, the reforms represent a practical improvement that could make organising such a trip noticeably more straightforward.

Singapore lists 160+ visa-free countries

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Singapore had announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country.

The policy covered a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors.

Some countries, however, remained subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules.

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Source: YEN.com.gh