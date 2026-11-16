Australia Waives 4-Year Wait For 3 Categories of Foreigners Seeking Citizenship

Australia announced that three specific categories of foreign residents will no longer be required to complete the standard four-year residency period before applying for citizenship

The exemptions target groups the Australian government considers to have already demonstrated strong ties or made significant contributions to the country

The policy shift has drawn attention from migrants and immigration observers tracking changes to Australia's citizenship pathway

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Australia has announced that three categories of foreign nationals will be exempt from the standard four-year permanent residency requirement typically needed before applying for Australian citizenship.

The change, which has drawn considerable attention from migrants and immigration observers, reflects the government's recognition that certain groups have already demonstrated sufficient ties to the country without needing to fulfil the full waiting period.

Australia waives its 4-year wait for 3 categories of foreigners seeking citizenship. Photo credit/FG Trade/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Australian citizenship exemption?

The three categories of people eligible to bypass the four-year wait are New Zealand citizens living in Australia under a Special Category visa, permanent residents who previously held certain temporary visas and have lived in Australia for an extended period, and individuals who have made an exceptional contribution to the country in areas such as science, the arts, sport, or public life.

New Zealand citizens on a Special Category visa are among the most significant beneficiaries of this policy, as many have lived and worked in Australia for years without being able to access citizenship on equal terms with other migrants.

For long-term temporary residents who later transitioned to permanent residency, the government will count a portion of their earlier time in Australia towards the residency requirement.

This adjustment acknowledges the reality that many people have built stable lives in the country long before obtaining permanent status.

Exceptional contributions open faster pathway

The third category, covering individuals of exceptional merit, allows the Minister for Home Affairs to grant an exemption on a case-by-case basis.

This pathway has existed in some form previously but is now being applied with greater clarity in terms of the fields that qualify.

Australia's standard citizenship requirements include not only the four-year permanent residency period but also a minimum of one year as a permanent resident, and demonstrating a commitment to Australia and its values during the application process.

The government has emphasised that the exemptions do not lower the overall standards for citizenship but rather remove unnecessary barriers for people who have clearly demonstrated a genuine connection to Australia.

The changes are part of a broader review of Australia's migration system aimed at making pathways to citizenship more equitable and reflective of the actual circumstances of long-term residents.

Australia explains how foreigners can get PR

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Australia had outlined two primary pathways through which foreign nationals could obtain permanent residency in the country.

The pathways targeted both skilled workers and individuals with close family ties to Australian citizens or residents.

Immigration experts noted that understanding those routes was essential for foreigners planning to settle in Australia long-term.

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Source: YEN.com.gh