Singapore has announced a fresh travel update that could interest people planning to visit the country

The policy covers a large number of countries, making short-term travel easier for many international visitors

Some countries, however, remain subject to different entry requirements under the latest rules

Singapore has maintained a broad visa-free entry policy that allows citizens of more than 160 countries to visit the country without obtaining a visa before travelling.

The policy applies to eligible travellers visiting Singapore for short stays, while passport holders from a smaller group of countries are required to obtain a visa before travelling.

Singapore offers visa-free entry to citizens of over 160 countries. Photo credit: SOPA Images/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) operates the system using a restricted list of nationalities whose citizens require visas for entry.

Singapore allows visa-free entry to over 160 countries

According to information provided by the ICA, passport holders from more than 160 countries can enter Singapore without applying for a visa in advance, subject to the country's entry requirements.

The visa-free access covers travellers from several major regions, including Europe, North America, Oceania and parts of Asia.

Some of the countries whose citizens generally benefit from visa-free short-term access include:

United Kingdom

United States

Canada

Australia

Japan

European Union member states

Most ASEAN member states

Singapore's approach means that citizens of roughly 160 or more of the world's approximately 195 recognised states fall outside the visa-required category.

35 countries remain on Singapore's visa-required list

Despite its broad entry policy, Singapore requires passport holders from 35 countries to obtain a visa before travelling.

A number of African countries are included on the restricted list, alongside countries from the Middle East and Asia.

Some of the visa-required countries include:

Nigeria

Egypt

Algeria

Morocco

Libya

Mali

Somalia

Sudan

South Sudan

Tunisia

Afghanistan

Iran

Iraq

Jordan

Lebanon

Syria

Yemen

Bangladesh

North Korea

Pakistan

Travellers from these countries may need to meet additional requirements before being permitted to enter Singapore.

Singapore offers a 96-hour transit facility to some travellers

Singapore also operates a 96-Hour Visa-Free Transit Facility (VFTF) for eligible travellers from certain visa-required countries.

Passport holders from India and valid travel document holders from China may qualify if they have an active visa or long-term pass with at least one month's validity issued by one of the following countries:

Australia

Canada

Germany

Japan

New Zealand

Switzerland

United Kingdom

United States

Citizens of Georgia, Turkmenistan, Ukraine and member countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) may also qualify for the 96-hour transit facility if they have a valid onward air ticket departing Singapore within the permitted period.

The transit facility does not allow travellers to extend their stay beyond the permitted 96-hour period.

Qatar lists countries eligible for free visa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Qatar's Ministry of Interior had announced a free tourist visa scheme covering citizens of 47 countries worldwide.

South Africa was the only African country on the list, with eligible travellers allowed multiple entries for stays of up to 30 days.

Eligible passport holders were required to carry a return ticket and a passport valid for at least six months to qualify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh