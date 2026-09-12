The Ministry of Foreign Affairs listed 41 countries that ordinary passport holders can enter without obtaining a visa in advance

The countries span Africa, the Caribbean and beyond, with permitted stays varying between 30 and 90 days depending on the destination

ECOWAS member states also grant Ghanaian citizens free movement under the regional bloc's travel arrangements

Ghanaian ordinary passport holders have access to at least 41 countries across Africa, the Caribbean and other regions without needing to secure a visa beforehand, according to information published by Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visa waiver arrangements permit Ghanaian citizens to enter the listed destinations freely, though the allowable length of stay differs by country.

Ghanaian ordinary passport holders have access to at least 41 countries across Africa, the Caribbean and other regions

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Most destinations grant entry for up to 90 days. However, Grenada, Maldives and Zambia allow shorter stays of 30 days each.

The non-ECOWAS countries on the list include Antigua and Barbuda, Barbados, The Bahamas, Dominica, Eswatini, Grenada, Guyana, Jamaica, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Morocco, Maldives, Rwanda, Seychelles, South Africa, Singapore, São Tomé and Príncipe, Tanzania, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Zimbabwe and Zambia.

Two destinations on the list come with specific conditions attached. Ghanaian travellers heading to Morocco must first obtain a free Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) online before departure. The United Arab Emirates is also included, but the arrangement there is not straightforward visa-free entry — Ghanaian citizens are required to visit the UAE Embassy in Accra and pay the applicable fee to obtain a visa before travelling.

ECOWAS Countries Also Accessible Without a Visa

Beyond the wider list, Ghanaian passport holders benefit from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) free movement protocol, which grants access to all fellow member states without a visa.

Those countries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Cabo Verde, The Gambia, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone and Togo. Ghanaian travellers can remain in these ECOWAS countries for up to 90 days under the bloc's regional arrangement.

Countries and permitted stay

For the non-ECOWAS countries, the permitted periods are:

Antigua and Barbuda – 90 days

Barbados – 90 days

The Bahamas – 90 days

Dominica – 90 days

Eswatini – 90 days

Grenada – 30 days

Guyana – 90 days

Jamaica – 90 days

Kenya – 90 days

Saint Kitts and Nevis – 90 days

Lesotho – 90 days

Malawi – 90 days

Mozambique – 90 days

Morocco – 90 days, with a free ETA required

Maldives – 30 days

Mauritius – 90 days

Rwanda – 90 days

Seychelles – 90 days

South Africa – 90 days

Singapore – 90 days

São Tomé and Príncipe – 90 days

Tanzania – 90 days

Trinidad and Tobago – 90 days

Uganda – 90 days

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines – 90 days

Zimbabwe – 90 days

Zambia – 30 days

The information provides a useful guide for Ghanaian travellers planning holidays, business trips or other short visits abroad.

Travellers are, however, advised to confirm entry requirements with the relevant embassy or immigration authority before departure, as visa waiver arrangements may be subject to conditions and can change.

US lists countries eligible for visa-free travel

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the US listed countries eligible for visa-free travel for tourism or business for up to 90 days as part of its Visa Waiver Programme.

The absence of any African countries on this list has raised significant concerns amid ongoing discussions around US travel policies and their impact on the world.

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Source: YEN.com.gh