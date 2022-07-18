A young lady pulled a bold stunt on an older woman who is a total stranger and shared the incident on social media

The daring lady approached the older woman who was seated alone and handed her a lovely note after a polite exchange of pleasantries

The older woman's reaction to the content of the note sent social media users who saw the clip into a frenzy

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A female content creator has melted hearts online with her recent video, which involved an older woman.

The TikToker boldly approached the older woman, where she was seated alone and handed her a lovely note that reads, 'YOU ARE SO BEAUTIFUL. I HOPE YOU REALISE THAT."

Her student was well received. Photo Credit: TikTok/@sheila_andreaa

Source: UGC

In the lovely clip, the woman smiled from ear to ear upon seeing the content of the note.

According to the TikToker, the woman didn't just stop there but looked for her for a hug.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"She searched for me to give me a hug❤️ #notestostrangers,'' she captioned the viral clip.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

user2830423673900 said:

"Awwwwn ☺️☺️☺️☺️it's really good to show love always,no matter how little.well Done Missie."

Priscilla83 said:

"Just her expression shows her good personality."

Ovodi_ said:

"I will start going out with my pen and paper ."

martinawakama403 said:

"Awwww I smiled like it's me that got the note followed you for this."

Shimidon Chimoxy said:

"This is so lovly and it's a blessing to make someone smile."

Shuga boss babe said:

"She is a very nice woman, her first reaction ehhh i Love her."

Lady falls in love with a student who passed a note to her in class

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian lady had fallen in love with her colleague who had handed her a lovely note in class.

The man had, in a lovely wooing attempt several weeks ago, passed a note to the lady during an ongoing lecture.

The lady had smiled after going through the content of the note and tucked it into her back pocket without looking at the sender.

In an update on the matter shared on Instagram by Pulse Nigeria, the lady and the man were seen striking loved-up poses confirming that they were in a relationship. In a video, the lady is seen tucking a note like the one she was handed in class as she wore a smile.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng