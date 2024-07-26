A Ghanaian woman was overwhelmed as she said her final goodbye to her daughter who was travelling abroad

In a trending TikTok video, the lady, called Miss Andy, was recorded in an emotional embrace with her mother

Miss Andy and her mother held each other's arms for several minutes before she left to check in for her travel

A video of a Ghanaian woman's final moment with her lovely daughter, at the departure hall of the Kotoka International Airport, has warmed hearts on social media.

In a TikTok video post captioned 'Mumz prayers', the woman and her daughter were captured in an embrace, immersing themselves in each other's emotions as they said their goodbyes.

Miss Andy says goodbye to her mother but looks excited she travels relocate abroad. Photo credit: @andy.bae67/TikTok

It is unclear from the video, as spotted by YEN.com.gh, which country the lady - identified on her TikTok page as Miss Andy - was moving to. However, the excitement on her face indicates she was travelling for a better life overseas.

Miss Andy and her mother held each other's arms for several minutes at Terminal 3 of the airport, amid tears, before embarking to her destination.

The young lady relied on the lyrics of a gospel song playing in the background of the video to express her gratitude to God for answering her prayers.

Netizens tap into Miss Andy's blessing

Miss Andy's video became a source of inspiration for many netizens, who are also planning to settle abroad. They thronged the comment section to tap into her blessing.

@billclinton23 said:

"I trap into ur blessings."

@home Bless also said:

"I Will travel by the end of this year in Jesus Christ name i believe it Amen and Amen inshallah we go enter."

@Highest Efya Odo said:

"I tap into your Blessings this year in JESUS name AMEN."

@She’z_nyce wrote:

"God please it’s my turn please show me mercy."

