2024 has been a year of several accomplishments for Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy

After becoming this year's TGMA Artiste of the Year, the musician went on to receive his first degree

Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages, especially after a copy of his impressive grade popped up online

Ghanaian musician Livingstone Satekla, also known as Stonebwoy, has finally ended his three-year academic journey at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

The musician attended his graduation, which was held on July 26, with his wife and two kids, Jidula and Janam.

Ghanaians shared their admiration for Stonebwoy after his academic strides.

Stonebwoy at his graduation at GIMPA Photo source: Instagram/Zionfelixdotcom, X/TheAccraGuyy

Stonebwoy bags new degree

In 2021, Stonebwoy returned to school, enrolling in GIMPA to study BSc Public Administration. Before GIMPA, Stonebwoy had a stint at UPSA, which he cut short to pursue his music career.

The reigning TGMA Artiste of the Year confessed that embarking on the academic journey wasn't easy. Sometimes, he had to cut short his rounds around the globe to fulfil his student duties.

In May, the musician wrote his final paper, setting the stage for his glorious graduation ceremony in Accra. His graduation marked a significant milestone in his career, balancing both academic pursuits and his successful music career.

Many fans were excited to discover that Stonebwoy scored a second-class upper after a fulfilling three-year academic journey.

The milestone is a shared glory for the musician and his high-achieving family. His wife, Dr Louisa, was named the overall best-graduating student of the KNUST School of Dentistry in 2016.

She swept six of the nine awards during the induction of newly trained medical doctors. In 2022, Dr Louisa was also adjudged the Health Personality of the Year at the Women's Choice Africa Awards.

Stonebwoy inducted into GIMPA alumni family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy stoked controversy as he recited his alumnus oath during an induction session at GIMPA.

He threw a playful jab at an unknown individual, making fun of their lack of graduation experience. People were amused and tried to figure out who Stonebwoy was shading with his side and hilarious comments.

