A Ghanaian man has flaunted his long beard online, claiming that no one in Africa could challenge him

In a trending TikTok video, the man referred to as Beardlordgh, bragged about his beard as being the longest in Africa

However, some of his followers disagreed, saying there are many more people in Ghana with longer beards than his

A Kumasi-based young man has flaunted his long beard on social media to the admiration of his followers.

The young man, identified on his socials as Beardlordgh, claims he has the longest beard in the entire African content.

Beardlordgh, the Kumasu-based man claims to have the longest beard in Africa Photo credit: @beardlordgh/TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the Kumasi-based man was captured sporting a neatly kept long grey beard while dripped in a sleeveless top and jeans with a long boot to match.

Beardlordgh, while bragging about his looks, said there was not a single soul in Africa who could challenge him in keeping long beards.

"When I said I have the longest beard in the whole of Ghana, some people we in the comment section arguing. Even Ghana is too small, it's the whole of West Africa. I could even say it's the whole of Africa," he said.

Having said this, Beardlordgh consequently dared anyone in Africa who felt they had the longest beard to come out to challenge him.

"Even the Israelites are saluting me, how much more are those of you in Ghana and Africa? I have even tied it to reduce its length, The challenger should come, I will untie mine and we will measure it," he bragged.

Netizens disagree with his assertions

Some netizens who came across his video on TikTok disagree that he had the longest beard in Ghana.

@Aziz Salisu said:

"Not the whole Ghana please,do you know nana supi."

@whiteman2311 also said:

"Wait till you meet Delilah."

@Qwesi Q.T reacted:

"Come to Akyem Takyiman and see the longest beard wai."

Mckenzie also reacted:

"Na lie I see some guy in adum ein own de Rasta oo."

Woman with long beard laments difficulty in finding a man

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a woman with a long beard, Harnaam Kaur's facial hair started growing when she was a child, and since then, she has faced a lot of discrimination.

She disclosed that she wants to get married, but most men are not attracted to her because of her full beard.

The men who are attracted to Harnaam are very feminine and not her type, as she prefers masculine men who complement her soft nature.

