Mohammed Kudus and his West Ham United teammates are in the United States for pre-season

The Ghana international shared his favourite American celebrity with the club at their base in Tampa

The Black Stars attacking midfielder is hoping for a better season after an impressive 2023/24 campaign

Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus is a huge fan of the American entertainment industry.

The Black Stars ace and his West Ham United teammates are currently in Tampa, Florida for a pre-season tour.

Kudus and West Ham have been involved in a series of activities since arriving in the Sunshine State early this week, including meeting the club's fans in the United States.

In a video shared on social media, the players were asked about their favourite American celebrity and Kudus did not hesitate as he named rapper Lil Baby.

Meanwhile, Moroccan defender went for actor Denzel Washington while England-born Ghanaian youngster Gideon Kodua picked rapper and man of the moment, Kendrick Lamar.

West Ham United will play two friendly matches in the United States before returning to England, including a game against Crystal Palace.

Kudus enjoyed an outstanding first season with the Hammers in his debut Premier League campaign.

Kudus eyes good second year

The versatile midfielder is looking forward to a good season under new manager Julen Lopetegui, who he claims gives him the freedom to express himself on the pitch.

He told the club's official website:

“His [Lopetegui's] style is how I want to play, how I want to attack as a winger and there is a lot of freedom, which allows me to do that. That is the most important thing for me - that I’m allowed to play how I want to. He has different tactics and a different style, but we are all working together to push the Club to the level where we want it to be."

