Ing Protocol, a young Ghanaian Muslim, has married two beautiful wives for himself

The gentleman who had been married to a first wife added the new one in a beautiful ceremony attended by both

Photos from the wedding ceremony have warmed hearts online, with many applauding Protocol for honouring his first wife at the event

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A determined Ghanaian man popularly known as Ing Protocol, who has always believed polygamy is the way to go, has gotten himself two beautiful ladies from the same Facebook group as wives.

The Islamic wedding that is gaining a lot of traction on social media happened among the trio who are all part of the famous Facebook group, Tell It All.

Nänä Teä, who is an influencer in the group, was invited to the wedding accordingly and shared the update together with photos in the popular community.

Ing Protocol and his beautiful wives Photo credit: Nänä Teä

Source: Facebook

"Congratulations to these TIA members. He married two wives. Ing Protocol has always been preaching about polygamy on Facebook .. Today, he’s practicing what he has been preaching..Two wives straight. Hard guy. All of them part of group so he gave me invite which I honored it. Me from a Christian background, Even the thought of it will land me on Alpha hour," he posted.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

However, sources of YEN.com.gh have revealed that the two women were not married on the same day; instead, Ing Protocol added a new wife to his previous one, with both in attendance.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the news

Below were some interesting comments shared by social media users who were thrilled by the news.

Ade Lex Faabaliere indicated:

Congratulations. I love the fact that first wife was treated right even at the ceremony. The home will definitely be peaceful having a transparent husband.

Akua Agyeiwaa Asamoah mentioned:

So who's going for honeymoon tonight? Most men have one wife but 5 sidechics,at least this one is better than that.

Ghanaian Twin Sisters get Married same day

In another report, Belinda and Bernice were inseparable growing up like many twins. They attended the same secondary school, Krobo Girls Senior High School, same university, Central University, and even shared similar dreams and aspirations in life aside from having similar features.

The two revealed to YEN.com.gh that having an automatic best friend in a sister is a gift but it comes with annoying traits that must, unfortunately, be tolerated.

"Being twins is something wonderful but mostly annoying because you spend most of the time with your twin and means putting up with any energy they give out. One of the most irritating moments was always when we had to share things equally or someone getting a bigger portion of something", Bernice said with Belinda agreeing.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh