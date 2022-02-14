Like many twins, Belinda and Bernice were inseparable growing up. They attended the same secondary school, Krobo Girls Senior High School, same university, Central University, and even shared similar dreams and aspirations in life aside from having similar features.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The two revealed to YEN.com.gh that having an automatic best friend in a sister is a gift but it comes with annoying traits that must, unfortunately, be tolerated.

"Being twins is something wonderful but mostly annoying because you spend most of the time with your twin and means putting up with any energy they give out. One of the most irritating moments was always when we had share things equally or someone getting a bigger portion of something", Bernice said with Belinda agreeing.

Belinda and Bernice with their partners Photo credit: Bernice and Belinda

Source: UGC

Getting married on the same day was something Belinda and Bernice discussed while growing up but they did not put much thought into it until they started dating.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the twin sisters opened up about their journey to tying the knot on the same day.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Meeting their partners at the work place

The sisters surprisingly found the loves of their lives at work. For Belinda, her boyfriend at the time was her colleague at the Ministry of Railways Development but they ended up getting attracted to each other after one work trip.

"We realized how much we like each other when we travelled to China for work but we didn’t pursue it further because of the trip. We decided to take the next step if we return to Ghana and we still feel same towards each other", she revealed.

Upon returning, Belinda's colleague, now husband knew what he experienced in China with her was real and did not want to waste any more time so he asked her to be his wife.

"Michael couldn’t wait so he proposed the day after we landed in Ghana and I accepted it."

Bernice's gorgeous hairstyle landed her a forever partner. At the time, Emmanuel Asare, her work colleague could not resist how good a hairstyle she had gone in for looked on her.

He complimented her, refunded the amount it cost back to her and they became friends from there.

"He first noticed a hair style I had on back in 2019, told me how good it looks on me and the next thing I knew, he was paying for it. We became friends after and started dating in 2020", Bernice revealed.

The proposal of Bernice and Belinda Obuobi-Watson

Belinda, the younger twin got proposed to first by her partner Michael N.A Adjetey in a simple way.

"My proposal was straightforward. We had a mid-night conversation about what the next step is for us and then, Michael surprised me with a proposal."

For Bernice she got proposed to after organizing a surprise birthday party for Emmanuel.

"After the surprise party, we went on a romantic date night alone and my now-husband proposed to me."

Getting the idea for a same-day traditional and white wedding ceremony

Belinda and Bernice spoke about getting married on the same day when they were dating but it was not until their partners pitched the idea to them that they actually decided to go for it.

"Belinda's husband, Michael was the very first person to come up with the idea. He pitched it to Emmanuel and it was good with him so the two discussed it with us and we agreed to it", they revealed.

Preparation towards the wedding

To make things easier, some specific tasks were assigned to a particular couple and general expenses were equally shared among themselves.

"Belinda and her partner were responsible for photography, cake and finding a DJ. Myself and Emmanuel were in charge of the decorations and food. All other expenses were shared equally among us", Bernice stated.

Experiencing the dream wedding

Belinda and Bernice were able to live out their childhood dreams thanks to their wonderful husbands. They also shared with YEN.com.gh that having a joint wedding enabled them to work with a very low budget which saved them a lot of money.

"We are very blessed to be with our partners. They gave us the kind of wedding we had always hoped for and everyone was happy including our families. The ceremony was very memorable and it took a lower budget to achieve that", the twin sisters intimated.

Source: YEN.com.gh