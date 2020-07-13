Central University College courses and admission in Ghana

Central University College (CUC), Ghana, has been expanding its programs since its establishment in 1988. In 2016, CUC became a fully-fledged university and was renamed Central University. Find out the courses the institute offers and how to apply.

The Central University College was established in 1988. Photo: @centraledugh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This article lists CUC courses and the entry requirements. Furthermore, it explains how to apply online or with a hardcopy paper application form and the application costs, i.e., the eVoucher price and paper application form price in Ghana cedes.

Central University College courses

The Central University College has two semesters. The first semester begins in September and ends in January. The second semester begins in February and ends in June. Central University has various graduate and undergraduate programs. Available courses include:

Faculty of Law

The Faculty of Law has these courses:

Bachelor of Laws

Diploma in Law

Diploma in Paralegal Studies

Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences

The Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences has these programs:

Bachelor of Science in Economics

Bachelor of Arts in Environment and Development Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies

Bachelor of Arts in Theology

Bachelor of Science in Psychology

Bachelor of Arts in Sociology

Bachelor of Arts in Social Work

Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness

CUC has one of the best law schools in Ghana. Photo: @centraledugh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Central Business School

The Central Business School offers these courses:

Bachelor of Science in Management Studies

Bachelor of Science in Banking and Finance

Business Admin. with Marketing, Human Resource Management, and Accounting options

School of Pharma.cy

The School of Pharma.cy offers only one program:

Doctor of Pharma.cy

School of Architecture and Design

Courses offered at the School of Architecture and Design include:

Bachelor of Architecture

Bachelor of Science in Planning

Bachelor of Science in Real Estate

Bachelor of Science in Graphic Design

Bachelor of Science in Landscape Design

Bachelor of Science in Interior Design

Bachelor of Science in Fashion Design

School of Engineering and Technology

Programs offered at the School of Engineering and Technology are:

Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering

Bachelor of Science in Information Technology

CUC campuses have modern structures and facilities. Photo: @centraledugh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

School of Medical Sciences

The School of Medical Sciences offers these courses:

Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistantship

Bachelor of Science in Public Health

School of Nursing and Midwifery

The School of Nursing and Midwifery has only one course:

Bachelor of Science in Nursing

Central University College postgraduate courses

You can apply for any of these CUC courses for postgraduates:

MPhil Theology

MPhil Economics

MPhil Education

MPhil Guidance and Counselling

MPhil Development Policy

MPhil Educational Leadership & Administration

MBA Finance

MBA Human Resource Management

MBA General Management

MBA Marketing -18 months

MBA Agribusiness-18 months

MBA Project Management-18 months

MA Sacred Ministry

MA Religious Studies

MA Development Policy

MA Education

MA Communication Studies

MA Educational Leadership & Administration

Master of Public Health

Executive Masters in Leadership and Governance

Postgraduate Diploma in Education

CUC admission requirements align with the standards set by the nation’s professional and regulatory bodies. Photo: @centraledugh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the Central University admission requirements?

Central University's academic entry qualifications and cut-off points vary depending on the program. All requirements align with the standards set by the nation's professional and regulatory bodies. In general, here are the minimum cut-off points at Central University and academic requirements for undergraduate students:

WASSCE applicants

An aggregate score of 36 or better.

Three Credit passes (A1-C6) in core subjects of English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science or Social Studies

Credit passes in three elective subjects.

SSSCE applicants

Three Credit passes (A-D) in core subjects: Mathematics, English, and Science or Social Studies.

Credit passes in three elective subjects.

An overall aggregate score of 24 or higher.

GCE applicants at ordinary and advanced levels

Credit passes in five subjects.

The subjects must include English Language and Mathematics at O’ Level.

At least three passes at A’ Level

At A’ Level, one of the passes must have a grade of D (plain) or higher.

A pass in General Paper.

Mature applicants

Be 25 years and above.

Pass the Mature Students' Entrance Exam - two papers in your specialization and one General Paper.

Submit a certified copy of their birth certificate, which is five years old from the initial date of issue.

Diploma holders

If you have a diploma or a professional certificate, meet the following requirements:

Credit passes in English Language and Mathematics at GCE O’ Level

Credit passes in English and Core Mathematics for WASSCE/SSSCE applicants.

Does Central University accept D7?

If you have a D7, you can join a diploma program at Central University College. Ideally, D7 is a passing grade for WASSCE holders. For a competitive edge, ensure you have six passes (A1-D7) in all subjects. Three of those should be credit passes or better (C6).

How to apply for the Central University programs?

You can apply online through the school's website and upload the required documents or submit a paper application form to the school's admissions officer with the required documents attached. Find out how both methods work below:

The Central University's online application process

Below is a simple Central University online application guide:

Visit the Central University's website

Click "Apply Now."

A screenshot of the Central University website. Photo: central.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Tap "Click here to buy eVoucher" and follow the instructions for buying a Central University eVoucher.

You will receive an SMS and email after paying GHC 150 (Ghanaian applicants) or USD 100 (foreign applicants) for an application eVoucher. The SMS and email contain your eVoucher PIN and SERIAL NUMBER.

Back to the Central University's website, in front of "Click here to buy eVoucher" is "Click here to select a program."

Tap "Click here to select a program."

Check courses whose applications are open and click on the admissions button underneath. Ensure the admissions button you click on is for the current year.

You will be directed to a Voucher Verification page where you should enter your eVoucher PIN and SERIAL NUMBER.

A screenshot of the CUC Voucher verification page. Photo: workflow.ourmarketplaceonline.com

Source: UGC

From here, follow the prompts as the system guides you until you complete the application process.

Ensure you upload two passport-size photographs and scanned copies of your academic certificates or results slips.

Remember to check all details entered on the form before submitting the online application. Once submitted, an online form can be viewed but cannot be edited.

The Central University's paper-based application process

Below is a simple Central University offline application guide:

Central University's paper application forms can be bought via Banker's Draft at the University's Finance Offices in Christ Temple, Kumasi, or Miotso campuses. They can also be obtained at ADB, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, GCB, Republic Bank, UMB, Prudential Bank, and GTBank branches nationwide and at the Ghana Post Office branch at Tema.

At the Central University's Finance Office, the paper application forms cost GHC 150 (undergraduate and diploma Ghanaian applicants), GHC 200 (graduate Ghanaian applicants), or USD 100.00 (undergraduate and graduate foreign applicants).

Alternatively, download an application form from the Central University's website, fill it out, and print it. You need to pay GHC 150 (undergraduate and diploma Ghanaian applicants) and GHC 200 (graduate Ghanaian applicants) or USD 100.00 (undergraduate & graduate foreign applicants) when submitting the forms at:

The Admissions Officer,

Central University, Miotso Campus (Off the Accra-Aflao Road)

P.O. Box 2305, Community, Tema, Ghana

Attach two passport-size photographs and photocopies of your academic certificates, or results slips to the application form. Additionally, double-check all details entered on the form before submitting it.

When is the deadline for Central University forms?

The deadline for submitting your application form depends on the course's application deadlines. So, find out from the school's website the application deadlines for the Central University programs. You want to know when you should submit your application forms.

The deadline for submitting your application form depends on the course's application deadlines. Photo: @centraledugh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Where can you get the Central University's admission list?

Visit the Central University admission portal and log in using your eVoucher's PIN and SERIAL NUMBER to view the admissions list and confirm your admission status. Those listed on the admissions list can print their CU admission letters.

For further clarifications regarding Central University's application process and related issues, contact the school via the Admissions Hotline number +233 303 318583 or email enquiry.admissions@central.edu.gh.

Where are the Central University hostels?

The school has student accommodations at its Miotso, Accra, and Kumasi campuses. The Central University hostel fees range between GHC 2,200 to over GHC 4,800 per year.

Central University graduation

Central University graduations take place on the main campus in Miotso. Students find out if they are on the graduation list through the Student Information Portal.

Is Central University a private school?

Central University, Ghana, is a private institution of higher learning established in 1988. It started as a pastoral training institute of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) and later became a university after receiving the Presidential Charter in 2016. The university offers various programs to students from all backgrounds at the undergraduate, graduate, and research levels.

Where is Central University located in Ghana?

Central University College has three campuses in Ghana: Miotso (the main campus), Accra (the city campus), and Kumasi.

What is Central University's main campus?

The Central University College's main campus is in Miotso outside Accra city within the Greater Accra region of Ghana.

The Central University College's main campus is in Miotso. Photo: @centraledugh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How much does the Central University application fee cost?

The Central University's application eVoucher costs GHC 150 (Ghanaian applicants) or USD 100 (foreign applicants). Meanwhile, a paper application form costs 150 (undergraduate and diploma Ghanaian applicants) and GHC 200 (graduate Ghanaian applicants) or USD 100 (undergraduate & graduate foreign applicants).

Where can you buy Central University forms?

Buy the Central University's paper application forms from the following:

Banker’s Draft from the Finance Office at the Central University's Christ Temple, Kumasi, or Miotso campuses.

ADB, Ecobank, Fidelity Bank, GCB, GTBank, Republic Bank, UMB, and nationwide.

The Ghana post office branch at Tema.

The paper application forms cost GHC 150 (undergraduate and diploma Ghanaian applicants), GHC 200 (graduate Ghanaian applicants), or USD 100.00 (undergraduate and graduate foreign applicants).

You can also download an application form from the Central University website, fill it out, and print it. You will pay GHC 150 (undergraduate and diploma Ghanaian applicants) and GHC 200 (graduate Ghanaian applicants) or USD 100.00 (undergraduate & graduate foreign applicants) when submitting your application documents.

How to buy the Central University forms online in Ghana?

Buy a Central University application eVoucher for GH 150 (Ghanaians) or USD 100 (foreigners) at Ecobank branches. Alternatively, use VISA cards and MTN mobile money to purchase the application eVoucher from the Central University's online voucher market. Use the application eVoucher PIN you will receive via SMS and email to apply on the Central University's website.

CUC produces world-class professionals. Photo: @centraledugh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Does Central University offer medicine?

Central University (Ghana) offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, a Bachelor of Science in Physician Assistantship, and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

What are the requirements for Central University medicine programs?

The Central University medicine programs have general and specialized requirements for SSSCE applicants, WASSCE applicants, and Diploma holders. The requirements are as follows:

An aggregate score of 24 or above in six subjects.

The subjects must comprise A-D in the three core subjects of Mathematics, English Language, and Integrated Science.

At least three passes (A-D) in elective subjects in the Science options.

An aggregate score of 36 or higher in six subjects.

The subjects must comprise A1-C6 in the three core subjects of Mathematics, English Language, and Integrated Science.

At least three passes on elective subjects in the Science options.

Diploma holders

Diploma in Public Health and Nursing from a recognized institution of learning

Diploma in Environmental Health and Disease Control

Diploma holders can transfer credits from previous studies. However, they must have the right references and recommendations when applying.

The institution interviews all applicants who want to join the School of Medicine and Health Sciences. Applicants must demonstrate they can speak and write in fluent English.

Central University College is a center of excellence in tertiary education. The institution's courses are structured to provide fundamental training and knowledge that meet the standards of the current job market.

Yen.com.gh listed online jobs in Ghana that pay through mobile money. Finding legitimate remote job opportunities in Africa requires utilizing online job platforms, networking, and staying informed about industry trends.

The money you can earn from an online job depends on your experience, knowledge, client base, negotiation skills, and quality. Explore remote jobs that pay and can provide you with considerate income.

Source: YEN.com.gh