A married woman has advised young girls to stay off her husband because she is not prepared to leave him for anyone

In a TikTok video, the woman said even if her husband births a child out of wedlock, she would still not divorce him

Netizens, mostly men, have sung her praise for keeping true to her marriage vows

A Ghanaian married woman has thrown a word of caution to young ladies to stay away from her husband.

The yet-to-be-identified woman said she has no problem with her husband chasing other ladies, as he would not be the first nor the last to do so, but she would never divorce him simply because he womanised.

She added that even if her husband's promiscuity results in the birth of a child out of wedlock she would still stay glued to her man, leaving no room for the side chick to take over her home.

It is unclear whether the woman made these remarks in jest, however, a video sighted on TikTok by YEN.com.gh showed her seriously having that conversation with a man believed to be her husband.

"You go out to give birth and I would say leave because of another woman? Never. I'm glued to you like my bra, I'm not leaving, the side-chick would go and leave me with the child to raise," she was heard telling the man in the video.

The man quickly interjected to ask her if she was sure of what she was saying, adding that some of the side-chicks would not accept leaving their child with the wife of their boyfriend.

"Are you sure you would take the child? Won't you leave your husband or get angry with him for breaking your trust?" the man probed.

The woman responded in the affirmative, vowing never to leave her marriage for any side chick.

"They can keep hanging around, but I'm the boss chick, the main one, and I won't leave my husband for you," she said.

Netizens react

Some netizens who chanced on the video shared by leslieasumadu thronged the comment section, with some, mostly men, praising the woman for what she said.

"The brotherhood needs to give this woman a medal We will invite her in our annual meetings . God bless her."

"you're going to Heaven straight...my sister."

"I want to show it to my wife buh am scared."

"Masa be a man."

