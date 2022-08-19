The life of a bachelor can be a difficult one, but not when you are a rich celebrity who owns a mansion in Ghana

One of the headaches of bachelors, before they get married, is to find decent accommodation for their new family

Luckily, some Ghanaian celebrities, such as Shatta Wale, Black Sherif and others, do not have to worry their heads about where their family will sleep once they get married

Celebrity bachelors with huge mansions in Ghana should count their blessings twice. First, a place to stay is a major deal for many individuals before getting married, especially when their parents recognize that their child has reached adulthood. In this article, YEN.com.gh mentions male celebrities in Ghana with beautiful houses under their belt before they tie the knot.

Shatta Wale

Shatta Wale's house in East Legon. Photo credit: AfiaGhana.com

Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr., popularly known as Shatta Wale, is a multi-award-winning dancehall artist. The controversial artiste is not yet married but has a long-standing relationship with his estranged partner, Shatta Michy.

He received a lavish $550,000 house as a gift from Zylofon media. The mansion is believed to be part of his record label agreement with Zylofon Media. The four-bedroom property in the upscale East Legon neighbourhood features a home theatre, a roof terrace, a wine room, and several other amenities.

Black Sherif

Young Ghanaian musician Black Sherif gained notoriety in May 2021 when he released the songs "First sermon" and "Second sermon," which immediately became popular. Since then, he has continued to captivate audiences around the globe with his most recent hit, "Kweku The Traveller."

In a video, Black Sherif was seen dancing and flaunting what is believed to be his house. Watch the video below.

Kuami Eugene

Kuami Eugene flaunts his mansion. Photo credit: kuamieugene

Ghanaian musician Kuami Eugene has displayed a luxurious property that is thought to be his. The musician made his music debut after winning Ghanaians' hearts in the MTN Hitmaker competition.

The artiste comes from a less-than-privileged home but is currently one of Ghana's most popular musicians. It is refreshing to see that the Afrobeat sensation can afford such a luxurious mansion.

