A lady has boldly taken to social media to express sadness over her difficulty in getting a life partner

According to the 40-year-old lady, she doesn't even have a child of her own and is not in any relationship at the moment

The spinster's emotional lamentation online stirred reactions among netizens as people tried to encourage her

A single lady who is 40 years of age has lamented on the net that she is not happy with how her life is going.

Posting a video on TikTok in which she looked lost in thought, the lady wrote that she is without a child or a husband.

She lamented over her relationship woes. Photo Credit: TikTok/@user5541238600873

The single lady added that she is also not in any relationship and appealed to God to come to her rescue.

"40yrs now, no child, no husband, no any relationship. Ooh God help me," she wrote on the touching video.

Netizens sent her kind thoughts as they reacted to her viral video.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Lina Lina66158 said:

"Don't give up mama.. i had a friend of me she was 48yrs. and God did a miracle to her. she's now married with two kids."

agmadalo2 said:

"Never give up my dear, same here with u, God time is the best."

Lawon9676yolo said:

"Almighty Allah will wipe away ur tears and grant ur heart desire.

"It’s well ma’am."

Secure the bag said:

"May the grace of fruitfulness locate you mama keep ur faith in God almighty."

jerrybenzo said:

"I have a uncle 47yrs that needs a woman of your age I don’t know if you are interested, he lives in Lagos."

Jaydeeomani said:

"Never loose hope gal,you are only 40,you will have kids.God's time is always the best."

