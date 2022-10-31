A beautiful Nigerian lady surprised her boyfriend who was working as a labourer on-site as she took food to him

Seeing that the lady was coming with food, the man took a break from his work for them to spend some time together

TikTokers said that the couple's video got them emotional as they praised the lady for honouring her hardworking boyfriend

A young lady, @stefnanyy, has shown her boyfriend much love as she took food to the man where he was digging a soakaway at a building site.

When the man saw her, he was happy as he took a break from his onerous task. Despite how sweaty his whole body was, the lady stayed close to him as they made a video together.

Many people were amazed by the couple's true love. Photo source: TikTok/@stefnanyy

Lady showed boyfriend love

Many people praised the lady for showing her boyfriend amazing love as they prayed their relationship would grow stronger.

The lady captioned the video with:

"I love u baby."

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered more than 900 comments with thousands of likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

user7227723260042 said:

"Don't worry, we are seeing everything, when God will also bless both of you, we will still congratulate both of you, amen."

TOPG said:

"Congrats my dear I love you, I wish say my own fit remember me like this."

omodano said:

"She is not of the guy at all, d luv strong."

Humble Solomon said:

"Don't stop loving him.... better days ahead."

JoSh_Trippie said:

"To be honest I think this is the best video I have seen on the internet today… I almost cried, God bless you both."

user4190353302992 said:

"May God bless both of you! You are lucky, he’s hard working."

MegatronDior237 said:

"Ur doing a great job maam I pray God bless his hustle."

