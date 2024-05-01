The Attorney General has advised against money laundering investigations into former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah

The Attorney General has advised against money laundering investigations into former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Dapaah by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

According to Citi News, the Attorney General said a request from the office to initiate a money laundering probe had no basis.

It was found that the Special Prosecutor did not submit the report on the collaborative investigation to the office and did not provide its findings.

According to the office of the Attorney General, the docket presented to the office only consists of the Special Prosecutor’s letter transmitting the docket, the diary of action, statements taken during the investigation, and letters written to other institutions.

The Attorney General’s analysis of the docket also indicates that the Special Prosecutor did not make any findings of corruption against Cecilia Dapaah.

However, in the view of the Office of the Attorney General, the key to the charge of money laundering is gains obtained from criminal proceeds arising from unlawful activity.

The office of the Attorney General concludes that in the absence of any criminal issues associated with the properties of the politician, there is no basis for the investigation of money laundering.

The Economic and Organised Crime Office has the power to launch its investigation into the affairs of Dapaah despite the Attorney General’s findings.

Background to the scandal

Dapaah faced public scrutiny for alleged corruption after losing $1 million, €300,000, and an undisclosed amount of Ghana cedis said to have been stolen by her house helps. The scandal eventually led to her resignation.

Investigators reportedly tracked $5 million GH¢48 million moving through Dapaah’s Prudential Bank accounts. It was also reported that the special prosecutor found $590,000 and GH¢2.7 million in cash while searching Dapaah's Abelemkpe residence.

At a point, the special prosecutor seized her money and froze accounts estimated to total about GH¢2.83 million as part of the investigation into corruption and corruption-related activities.

US law enforcement agency FBI also joined the fray and began investigations into the embattled former sanitation minister.

A High Court later ordered the return of the seized assets of the former minister.

Wife of Dapaah's late brother storms court over $800k

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of the late brother of Cecilia Dapaah demanded $800,000 her husband purportedly gave to the former minister's family before his death.

The former sanitation minister claimed her late mother gave her the money for safekeeping.

The $800,000 is part of the $1 million, €300,000, and thousands of Ghana cedis allegedly stolen from the former sanitation minister's home by domestic workers.

