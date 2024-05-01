Ghanaian actor Oteele has opened up about the cause of the deadly disease that recently attacked him

He said in an interview that a colleague in the movie industry who wanted to eliminate him was behind the deadly illness

The Ghanaian further indicated that his loving wife had been very supportive throughout the trying times

Ghanaian actor, Stephen Yao Mawunyo, fondly known in Ghana's entertainment space as Oteele has public made some revelations about the strange illness that recently attacked him.

In an interview, he disclosed that a colleague in the movie industry who did not wish him well tried to eliminate him.

Speaking to Zionfelix, he indicated that the said colleague sent him to a spiritualist and called his soul on several occasions, however, all their evil schemes did not prevail.

Asked if he had any issues with the said colleague in the video shared on YouTube, he responded in the negative, insisting that he is very cool with the person.

Oteele has been sick for three years

Ghanaian actor Oteele, had been missing in action for about three years. During his interaction with Zionfelix, he indicated his absence was due to the deadly disease that attacked him.

He indicated that he had been attacked by the disease which could not be medically explained.

He further praised his loving wife for a being a wonderful woman and his support system throughout the entire period.

Watch the video below:

