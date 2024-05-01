The Ghana Armed Forces has publicly reacted to the murder of one of its officer at Kasoa Millenium City

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has announced its first move on the murder of one of its officers at Kasoa.

In a statement sighted by YEN.com.gh, GAF confirmed the news and stated that it had commenced investigations into the matter.

Narrating the incident in the statement issued on May 1, 2024, GAF acknowledged that the murder of Lance Corporal Omar Abdul Rahman was indeed related to a land dispute.

According to the statement, the deceased officer and another officer had accompanied a colleague, Lance Corporal Omar Abdul Rahman, believed to be the owner of the half plot of land in question.

GAF said Omar Abdul Rahman received information on Tuesday, April 30 that some men were working on the land.

The reports emerged true upon reaching the land. The soldiers managed to stop the men who were working on the land and proceeded to report the incident to the Kasoa Millennium City police station where the suspected murderer, Benlord Ababio, pounced on the soldiers and fired shots at Lance Corporal Danso Michael who lost his life in the process.

GAF further extended its condolences to the bereaved family and assured the general public that it will collaborate with the Ghana Police Service to investigate the matter.

"GAF condemns this unprovoked attack in no uncertain terms. We reiterate our commitment to maintaining law and order in our communities and urge all citizens to seek peaceful and lawful means to resolve disputes," the statement said.

One arrest made in connection of murder

One person has been arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of the officer at Kasoa.

The Ghana Police Service stated the suspect is in their custody aiding investigations and it is in touch with the military command.

