A video of a woman revealing the girl who stole her husband has been doing the rounds on social media

The footage posted on TikTok, shows her attempting to rub her husband’s arm as their toddler girl gives her a death stare

The funny yet adorable video had many netizens poking fun at the child’s sassy attitude in the comments

One baby girl does not take kindly to people touching on her daddy – even if it is her mommy!

One sassy baby girl didn't take kindly to her mom thinking she could get touchy-feely with her dad. Image: @kaylakosuga/TikTok

An amusing TikTok video posted by the mommy, Kayla Kosuga (@kaylakosuga) shows her looking slightly defeated as she reveals “the girl who stole her husband”.

The footage then switches to a clip of Kayla’s husband holding their little daughter who gives her the sassiest look as she rubs her husband’s arm.

That death stare spoke volumes and it was clear that this child doesn’t want anyone getting too comfortable around her daddy.

Social media users could not help but poke fun at the girl’s attitude and responded with banter and laughs in the comments section.

Mia<3 replied:

“She really said some who you touching .”

Isabella said:

“The eye roll .”

Kei commented:

“She's like "who do you think you're touching?".”

Sophia reacted:

“She’s such a mood.”

Maya6510 wrote:

“Do that again, I dare you".”

Aves wrote:

“The sass so cute tho.”

_? replied:

“The look .”

