Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang has assured women that they will not be left out in the development plans of John Mahama

According to her, to enhance women's access to credit the next Mahama government will establish a Women's Development Bank

The bank will be 100% managed by women and would provide loan facilities to businesses owned by women

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) vice presidential candidate, Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, says John Mahama’s 24-hour economy will hold special attraction for women.

She said the policy is geared towards enhancing women entrepreneurs’ experience in Ghana’s business environment.

Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang says women will not be left out in Mahama's 24-hour economy.

Speaking at her unveiling ceremony held at the University for Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) on April 24, she stated that the 24-economy policy will factor in women’s access to capital to boost their businesses to grow the economy.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang said the next Mahama administration will establish a Women Development Bank to push this agenda.

She said the bank will nurture and grow women-owned, women-led businesses and the bank itself will be fully managed by women.

“Women must become millionaires too, through hard work, as the men do. Women do not need hands outs. We need a hand up,” she said.

The professor believes such an inclusive women-centred policy will have a cascading effect on society and contribute to the greater commonwealth of Ghana when it succeeds.

“Surely, this is what Kwegyir Aggrey must have observed when he made his famous statement about the far-reaching effects of the education of women,” she said.

She cited industrialist, Esther Ocloo, as a yardstick to what the policy seeks to achieve for women in Ghana.

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang urged the government to stop killing the dreams of entreprenuers and instead appreciate, encourage and support them to grow the private sector.

She promised the next Mahama administration would do just that.

She also assured Ghanaian traders of John Mahama’s commitment to modernising markets nationwide to improve sanitation and the environment in these markets.

Naana Opoku-Agyemang vows loyalty to Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang vowed her unwavering loyalty and devotion to John Dramani Mahama, the party's presidential candidate.

According to her, the former president’s decision to renominate her as his running mate was a demonstration of his consistency and commitment to inclusivity and innovation.

she expressed immense gratitude for John Mahama’s decision and said she was moved by his justification of her as his choice.

Naana Opoku-Agyemang said the former president’s choice proved his strong belief in the Ghanaian woman's capabilities, and she vowed to repay his trust with loyalty, understanding, and devotion to duty.

