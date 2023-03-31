12 richest drummers in the world and their net worth in 2024

Great drummers have perfected their skills over time and are hardworking. They have hours of tireless practice every week. Some of the greatest drummers are ranked on the list of the richest drummers in the world. They have made millions of dollars in their career.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Most great drummers do not become as famous as other A-list artists in the industry because they are almost always behind lead vocalists and other band members or musicians. The richest drummers in the world are known for working with the best bands and musicians.

Richest drummers in the world

Drummers' salaries differ widely across the world. Below is a look at the richest drummers in the world and their net worth.

12. Chad Smith - $90 million

Chad Smith, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer, speaks about music education in public schools during the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) news conference. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chad G Smith

Chad G Smith Date of birth: 25th October 1961

25th October 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States of America

Saint Paul, Minnesota, United States of America Bands: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, and Chickenfoot

Chad Smith's net worth is $90 million as of 2023. Smith is the drummer for Red Hot Chili Peppers, a group he has worked with since 1998. He is also the drummer of the hard rock supergroup Chickenfoot and Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats. He started to play the drums at seven.

11. Alex Van Halen - $95 million

Full name: Alexander Arthur Van Halen

Alexander Arthur Van Halen Date of birth: 8th May 1953

8th May 1953 Age: 70 years (as of 2024)

70 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Amsterdam, Netherlands

Amsterdam, Netherlands Band: Van Halen

Alex Van Halen's net worth is $95 million. He is the co-founder of the hard rock band Van Halen. His co-founders are Eddie Van Halen, David Lee Roth and Michael Anthony. His dad was an accomplished jazz saxophonist and clarinettist, and he took his father's passion for music.

10. Joey Kramer - $100 million

Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer speaks to a full auditorium in the Perkins Student Union on Penn State Berks Campus. Photo: Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Joseph Michael Kramer

Joseph Michael Kramer Date of birth: 21st June 1950

21st June 1950 Age: 73 years (as of 2024)

73 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: The Bronx, New York, United States of America

The Bronx, New York, United States of America Band: Aerosmith

Joey Kramer is credited with coming up with the name Aerosmith, his current band. He came up with the name in 1968, two years before the band formed. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2001. Today, Joey Kramer's net worth is $100 million.

9. Nick Mason - $180 million

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason with his CBE for services to music after an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace in London, England. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nicholas Berkeley Mason

Nicholas Berkeley Mason Date of birth: 27th January 1944

27th January 1944 Age: 80 years (as of 2024)

80 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom

Edgbaston, Birmingham, United Kingdom Band: Pink Floyd

Nick Mason's net worth is $180 million. Mason is an English drummer respected for being the only constant member of Pink Floyd since its formation in 1964. He has appeared in every Pink Floyd album released.

8. Roger Taylor - $200 million

Full name: Roger Meddows Taylor

Roger Meddows Taylor Date of birth: 26th July 1949

26th July 1949 Age: 74 years (as of 2024)

74 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: King's Lynn, United Kingdom

King's Lynn, United Kingdom Band: Queen

Roger Taylor is a musician, singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known as the drummer for the rock band Queen. After the decline of Queen, Taylor explored multiple songwriting opportunities. Roger Taylor's net worth is $200 million.

7. Don Henley - $250 million

Don Henley performs during the Clinton Global Citizens Awards at the conclusion of the annual Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) in New York City. Photo: Brian Harkin/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Donald Hugh Henley

Donald Hugh Henley Date of birth: 22nd July 1947

22nd July 1947 Age: 76 years (as of 2024)

76 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gilmer, Texas, United States of America

Gilmer, Texas, United States of America Band: Eagles

Don Henley is a renowned musician and a founding member of Eagles, a rock band. He is the band's drummer and one of the lead vocalists. After the Eagles disbanded in 1980, he pursued a solo career. Today, Don Henley's net worth is $250 million.

6. Charlie Watts - $250 million

Charlie Watts and Shirley Ann Shepherd watch the racing as they attend the King George VI Weekend at Ascot Racecourse. Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Charles Robert Watts

Charles Robert Watts Date of birth: 2nd June 1941

2nd June 1941 Date of death: 24th August 2021

24th August 2021 Age at death: 79 years

79 years Place of birth: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Band: Rolling Stones

Charlie Watts' net worth is $250 million. Watts was an English musician and drummer. He achieved international fame as the drummer of the Rolling Stones from 1963 until 2021. Did you know he was also a trained graphic artist?

5. Dave Grohl - $330 million

Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performs onstage during the taping of the "Vax Live" fundraising concert at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Eric Grohl

David Eric Grohl Date of birth: 14th January 1969

14th January 1969 Age : 55 years (as of 2024)

: 55 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Warren, Ohio, United States of America

Warren, Ohio, United States of America Band: Foo Fighters

Dave Grohl is the founder of the rock band Foo Fighters. He is the lead singer, guitarist, and principal songwriter of the band. He formerly played the drums for Nirvana, a grunge band, from 1990 to 1994. Dave Grohl's net worth is $330 million.

4. Larry Mullen Jr - $350 million

Full name: Laurence Joseph Mullen Jr.

Laurence Joseph Mullen Jr. Date of birth: 31st October 1961

31st October 1961 Age: 62 years (as of 2024)

62 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Artane, Ireland

Artane, Ireland Band: U2

Larry Mullen Jr is the drummer and co-founder of the rock band U2. U2 was founded on 25th September 1976 in Mullen's kitchen in Artane. Larry Mullen Jr's net worth is $350 million.

3. Phil Collins - $350 million

Singer and musician Phil Collins at the preview of the History Channel viewing of Texas Rising in San Antonio, Texas. Photo: Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Philip David Charles Collins

Philip David Charles Collins Date of birth: 30th January 1951

30th January 1951 Age: 73 years (as of 2024)

73 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Chiswick, London, United Kingdom

Chiswick, London, United Kingdom Band: Genesis

Phil Collins' net worth is $350 million. Collins is a singer, musician, songwriter, record producer, and actor from the United Kingdom. He was the drummer and lead singer of Genesis, a rock band. He has also had a successful solo career.

2. Lars Ulrich - $350 million

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich speaks at a Spotify event in New York City, USA. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lars Ulrich R

Lars Ulrich R Date of birth: 26th December 1963

26th December 1963 Age: 60 years (as of 2024)

60 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Gentofte Municipality, Denmark

Gentofte Municipality, Denmark Band: Metallica

Lars Ulrich is a musician and drummer best known for co-founding Metallica, an American heavy metal band. He met James Hetfield in 1981 in Downey, California. The two formed the heavy metal band. Lars Ulrich's net worth is $350 million.

1. Ringo Starr - $350 million

Ringo Starr (holding the mic) attends Ringo's Peace & Love Birthday Celebration at Beverly Hills Garden Park in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sir Richard Starkey

Sir Richard Starkey Date of birth: 7th July 1940

7th July 1940 Age: 83 years (as of 2024)

83 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom

Dingle, Liverpool, United Kingdom Band: The Beatles

Ringo Starr is a musician, singer, songwriter, and actor. He achieved international fame as the drummer for the Beatles. He occasionally sang lead vocals with the group. Today, Ringo Starr's net worth is $350 million.

Recap of the richest drummers in the world

Rank Name Net worth 1 Ringo Starr $350 million 2 Lars Ulrich $350 million 3 Phil Collins $350 million 4 Larry Mullen Jr $350 million 5 Dave Grohl $330 million 6 Charlie Watts $250 million 7 Don Henley $250 million 8 Roger Taylor $200 million 9 Nick Mason $180 million 10 Joey Kramer $100 million 11 Alex Van Halen $95 million 12 Chad Smith $90 million

What is Stewart Copeland's net worth in 2024?

Stewart Copeland is worth $80 million. He is a musician and composer best known as the drummer for the Police, a rock band, from 1977 to 1986 and again from 2007 to 2008.

What is Chad Smith's net worth?

Chad Smith, the drummer of Red Hot Chili Peppers, Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats, and Chickenfoot, is worth $90 million.

Who is the best drummer alive today?

Some of the best drummers alive today are Ringo Starr, Lars Ulrich, Phil Collins, Larry Mullen Jr, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, and Roger Taylor.

How much does a professional drummer earn?

The salary of a professional drummer varies widely from one group or artist to another. The amount depends on experience, terms and conditions of the contract, and a band's/ artist's financial muscle.

Who is the richest drummer in the world?

Ringo Starr, Lars Ulrich, Phil Collins, and Larry Mullen Jr are the wealthiest drummers in the world. Each of them has a net worth of $350 million.

Which music band is the richest?

The wealthiest music band in the world is The Beatles, with a net worth of $2.2 billion.

Drummers are an essential component in the success of any music band. The richest drummers in the world have played for the top bands in the world.

READ ALSO: Who is the richest kid in America and what is their net worth?

Yen.com.gh recently published details about the richest kid in America and their net worth. Most people must work extra hard to earn a living, whereas others are born into affluent families.

Most of the richest kids in the USA are born into wealth. A few are self-made. These kids have many advantages in life, including access to high-quality education and other luxuries the ordinary person may not afford.

Source: YEN.com.gh